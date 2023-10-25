The Fenwick High School varsity girls swimming team finished in fourth place with 271 points at the Metro Catholic Aquatic Conference meet held at Fenwick on Oct. 21.

Although they didn’t win any events, several solid individual performances were turned in by the Friars. Sophomore Claire Wood took third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.43 and sixth in the 100 freestyle in 54.90 seconds.

Junior Anne Doherty was third in the 200 individual medley (2:10.49) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.27), while freshman Maggie Rainiere was sixth in the 50 freestyle (24.94).

All three of Fenwick’s relays finished in the top four. The 200-medley unit of junior Evelyn Mulvihill, Rainiere, Doherty, and senior Cailey Peele came in third in 1:49.28.

The 200-freestyle unit of Mulvihill, Raniere, Wood, and Peele was second in 1:39.48. And the 400-freestyle team of Mulvihill, Wood, Peele, and Doherty was fourth in 3:38.16.

Trinity High School also participated in the MCAC meet, finishing 12th with 53 points. Junior Sarah Falkenholm had the Blazers’ best individual finish, placing 13th in the 200 IM (2:37.52).

Trinity’s best relay was the 200 freestyle. Juniors Avril Ruiz, Mia Sznewajs, Falkenholm, and Emma Steadman placed 13th in 1:55.43.

Both Fenwick and Trinity are part of the IHSA Fenwick sectional on Nov. 4.

OPRF

Oak Park and River Forest High School finished fifth with 140 points at the West Suburban Conference Silver Division meet held Oct. 20 at Lyons Township.

The Huskies’ best individual finish came from junior Kate Walby in the 100 breaststroke. She placed fourth with a time of 1:11.43.

Other OPRF individual highlights came from sophomore Hailey Boland, who took fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:59.51) and sixth in the 500 freestyle (personal-best 5:26.61), and junior Jessica Li, fifth in the 200 IM (2:19.04).

The Huskies’ top relay was the 200 medley unit of senior Natalia Chlebek, Walby, and sophomores Avaa Ruffer and Evie Hasenbalg. It finished fourth with a time of 1:56.26.

OPRF competes in the Fenwick sectional Nov. 4.

OPRF FIELD HOCKEY

In a sectional semifinal of the Illinois High School Field Hockey Association state tournament on Oct. 17, OPRF defeated Chicago Latin 5-4 at Glenbrook South.

However, the Huskies lost to the host Titans 7-1 in the sectional final on Oct. 20, ending the season with a 5-12-1 record.

But with 18 returning players next fall, there’s a good chance of OPRF returning to its traditional winning ways.