Fire at 234 S. Maple Ave | Photo Courtesy of Chief Kobyleski

One woman and a first responder were injured, and 11 other people were displaced after an early morning fire broke out on a Maple Avenue porch.

Authorities said that the fire erupted at about 2:58 a.m., Friday Oct. 20 at a 33-unit apartment building on the 200 block of South Maple Avenue.

A 69-year-old woman was found inside an apartment and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation. She is in critical but stable condition.

A firefighter/paramedic suffered a minor hand injury, authorities said.

Seven apartment units were deemed uninhabitable, displacing 11 residents. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

The Oak Park Fire Department was assisted on scene by River Forest, Forest Park, Cicero, Berwyn, North Riverside, Elmwood Park and Broadview. The fire is out and an investigation is underway, authorities said.