Despite cool fall temps and overcast skies, many EV-curious folks turned out on Sunday, Oct. 8, for the inaugural Green Transportation Rally, organized by Oak Park Climate Action Network (OPCAN).

We are so grateful to the electric vehicle (EV) owners and biking and walking enthusiasts who joined us to show that getting around emissions-free is doable. Our EVent was also made possible with the support of Pilgrim Congregational Church and the use of their parking lot; Keith Holt of Wheel & Sprocket for bringing cargo- and e-bikes; Bike Walk Oak Park; Art Burton from the Electric Vehicle Association; Tacos Bernardo and Chicago Style Vegan for fantastic food; Hila Ratzabi for designing our great flyer; and many OPCAN volunteers. Thanks are also due to Sugar Beet Food Co-op, the village of Oak Park, and Growing Community Media.

We’re grateful to all!

Wendy Greenhouse

OPCAN volunteer

Oak Park