Pastor, preacher, social justice advocate

Henry Ellis Snedeker

Rev. Dr. Henry (“Hank”) Ellis Snedeker, 80, died on Oct. 1, 2023 in Oak Park. Born on Aug. 15, 1943, he grew up in St. Georges, Delaware, and was a 1965 graduate of the University of Delaware, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He was then called to ministry, attended Princeton Theological Seminary, and received his Master of Divinity in 1968. Several years later, he graduated from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 1987, having earned his Doctor of Ministry.

Ordained in the Presbyterian Church (USA), he served faithfully for 43 years as a pastor of churches in New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida, and in Presbyteries in Ohio and Michigan. He retired from ministry in 2008.

For much of his life, he approached the world with a sense of curiosity. He loved being near any body of water, especially the tidal pools of the East Coast. As he walked, he would offer up the scientific names of each creature and plant he saw. Growing up on a farm, his horses, dogs, and cats held special places in his heart. He loved classical music and books and would share his observations in ancient languages.

His commitment to social justice led him to participate in developing low-cost housing, creating relationships with immigrants, and addressing food insecurity. When he was asked for how he wanted to be remembered, he quoted St. Francis: “Preach the Gospel at all times; if necessary, use words.”

The proud father of three daughters, Hank is survived by two of them, Deanne Snedeker Medina (and her husband Oscar Medina) and Rebecca Snedeker-Meier, as well as two granddaughters, Mila and Ellis, and one grandson, Alejandro. He is also survived by family members, Deborah Paton, Susan Meier, and Roberta Deakyne. The oldest of six, he had three brothers, George, Joseph, and Jan, and two sisters, Dee and Eleanor, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Hank was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, the Rev. Amy J. Snedeker, and his parents, Henry and Vera Snedeker.

A memorial celebration will be held on a future date.

If you would like to honor Hank’s memory, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics Illinois, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Animal Care League of Oak Park.

Arrangements were handled by Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home.