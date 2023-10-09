River Forest Police Chief Jim O’Shea promoted the recent “bike helmets for bon bons” program at a village board meeting explaining how the police department has partnered with River Forest Chocolates to reward bicyclists for wearing their helmets while riding.

“We’re very excited about this campaign,” O’Shea said at the Sept. 25 meeting.

Police officers are handing out coupons for free chocolate truffles at River Forest Chocolates to bike riders who prioritize safety and are seen wearing helmets while riding. Each coupon can be redeemed for a free chocolate truffle. Officers will warn those not wearing bike helmets and explain the importance of wearing one.

O’Shea explained that River Forest Chocolates and owner Donna Fantetti-Slepicka “always” wants to contribute to the betterment of the community and wanted to team up on this program. She has given free candy in the past for helmets on her own and was “very eager” to collaborate, he added.

Fantetti-Slepicka said she has been giving a free lollipop to every youngster who came into her store wearing a bike helmet for eight to 10 years.

“We’ve always done that,” she said.

She said she agreed to the program when the police department approached her. As to the type of candy to be given away, Fantetti-Slepicka claimed the credit. “I wanted to choose the truffle,” she said.

“It’s so important,” she said, noting that she had given away 50 pieces of candy since the program began this past summer.

“This is a great program,” village President Cathy Adduci said. “I appreciate the police department’s efforts.”

In addition to the Bike Helmets for Bon Bons program, the department has continued Operation Chill, a partnership with 7/11 that also promotes wearing bike helmets. Under Operation Chill, officers are handing out coupons for free small Slurpees to bike riders who are seen wearing helmets while riding.

The department has also partnered with Forest Security to offer free bike helmets to children in need.

Jay Rutili of Forest Security in River Forest said his business agreed to make the donation after being approached.

“We always support the police department,” he said. “We were presented with this opportunity and were glad to help out.”

O’Shea said the department is in the process of evaluating prices and programs that other communities use prior to placing an order.

“This is a great opportunity to work with local businesses,” he added.

O’Shea said the programs are being spearheaded through the department’s crime prevention bureau and those interested can contact Officer Megan Drake at 708-366-7125.

Officers will be giving information out at all schools in the village. In addition, officers will be conducting bike safety classes and a bike rodeo.

The department also will be working with the River Forest Township and other community groups to identify youngsters in need of a bike helmet and bike safety information.