Halloween is usually a cause for spooky celebration in the United States, but for Healthy Greens, the Oct. 31 holiday marks the end of its time serving Oak Park – at least for now.

The CBD shop is officially closing its doors at the end of October, but owners hope to find a new location in Oak Park or in one of its neighboring suburbs.

“Keep an eye out for us,” said Cheo Anaya, one of the co-owners of the minority-owned business.

The decision not to renew the lease on the store's South Oak Park Avenue space was based on "various factors," including the size of the storefront, according to Anaya.

“It’s too big of a location for the product we sell,” he said.

Dan Haley, the publisher of Wednesday Journal’s newspaper group Growing Community Media, owns about a 19% ownership stake in the building.

Healthy Greens opened in the summer of 2020, under the name Your CBD, and weathered mandated COVID-19 restrictions. The shop’s name changed to Healthy Greens around a year after it opened.

Anaya told Wednesday Journal that the owners were grateful that the shop’s high-quality CBD products were able to alleviate the stress of the shop’s customers, particularly throughout the pandemic.

“We helped a lot of people out with our product and a lot of people are really sad to see us go, but this is not the end of our journey,” he said.

On behalf of the store, Anaya expressed his gratitude to those who supported Healthy Greens, most of whom, he said, lived in the neighborhood and were “really great customers and nice people.”

“We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers who have supported our small business,” he said.

Before its final day in business, Anaya hopes the store’s patrons will stop by to say goodbye to everyone at Healthy Greens.

“We’re sad to leave Oak Park and all the Oak Park residents who supported us during our journey,” said Anaya.

Anaya hopes the store’s patrons stop by to say goodbye to everyone at Healthy Greens before it closes. Because of the community, he said, “We wish we could stay longer.”