David Phillip Gregoire, 65, of Oak Park, died peacefully of cancer at home on Sept. 12, 2023. He was born in 1958 in Kankakee, the son of Edward and Jeannette (Blanchette) Gregoire. Along with business partner Sarah Polarek, he had a long career as an entertainer and owner of Those Funny Little People, seen in Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and at Marshall Field’s as the Christmas Elves and Mistletoe Bear, on America’s Got Talent, on China’s Got Talent, and with worldwide travels for fairs, weddings and events.

He married his partner of 43 years, Jerry (Lyons) Gregoire, in 2022 in their garden courtyard. The couple enjoyed a shared passion for interior design and gardening and worked on many professional and personal projects together over the years. He was an active member of St. Edmund Catholic Church, singing in the choir and as a cantor.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carol Ann, and is survived by his husband, Jerry Gregoire, and his beloved dog, Hampton; his brothers, Clark (Sue) Gregoire and Daniel (Tracey) Gregoire; his sister, Chrissy (Kenny) O’Connell; and his aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Among the many blessings Dave and his husband hold dear is their faith, and the love of their expansive circle of friends.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Giles Catholic Church of Oak Park on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Howard Brown Health in Chicago would be appreciated.