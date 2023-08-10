Unity Temple Restoration Foundation (UTRF) received a grant from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s George Rogers Clark Chapter to help fund the restoration the exterior wood doors of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Unity Temple, 875 Lake St. In Oak Park.

The DAR Historic Preservation Grants provide financial assistance for projects that preserve historic objects and sites. UTRF was one of 33 grantees for the 2023-24 cycle to receive support.

This award comes at a critical time in UTRF’s efforts to prioritize preventative maintenance of this National Historic Landmark.

“Our work is not over,” said UTRF Executive Director, Heidi Ruehle. “A historic building such as Unity Temple requires tens of thousands of dollars per year just to keep it properly maintained and prevent significant deterioration of materials and systems.”

Unity Temple underwent a comprehensive, $25 million restoration project from 2015-17. Six years later the building is showing signs of wear and tear from human use and effects of the elements.

The exterior doors face both east and west and are exposed to the harsh effects of the sun and required a good deal of work to bring them back to life.

Oak Park-based Von Dreele-Freerksen Construction Co. restored the doors in adherence to historic preservation principles.