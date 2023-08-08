Two individuals did not make it to Lollapalooza as they had intended after a dangerous photo opportunity at the CTA Green Line stop went awry, leaving one man in critical condition after being electrocuted and his female companion recovering from possible electrocution herself.

The Oak Park Fire Department arrived at the Ridgeland Green Line CTA station, 328 South Blvd., at approximately 7:24 p.m., Aug. 6, following reports of the incident. The man and woman, both in their 20s, were making their way to the Chicago music festival with a group of people, when they jumped down onto the Green Line train tracks to take a picture.

The man touched the energized third rail, and officials believe the woman may have been electrocuted as well while trying to assist her companion. Several members of the group subsequently jumped onto the tracks and removed the two.

The female was conscious upon the arrival of the fire department, but the man was in cardiac arrest. Oak Park paramedics worked to revive him before transporting both victims to Loyola University Medical Center. No fire personnel were injured.

The man remained in critical condition as of Sunday night, with a long-term prognosis unknown at the time. The woman is doing well, and officials believe she may have been shocked while trying to help the man.

Trains resumed running within an hour of the fire department’s response.

Armed robbery arrest

Two male juveniles from Chicago were arrested for the armed robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts, 6820 W. Roosevelt Rd., which occurred at 5:31 p.m., Aug. 5. The boys were positively identified as the offenders that entered the donut shop, pointed a handgun at employees and demanded and removed cash from the register. They both also received charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Robbery arrest

A 42-year-old man from Chicago was arrested for robbery after being identified as the man who pushed an Oak Park resident off his bicycle, which he then fled the scene riding, at 5:17 p.m., July 31, in the 500 block of South Boulevard.

Armed robbery

Two Chicago residents were robbed at gunpoint outside a residence in the 100 block of Le Moyne Parkway at 2:22 p.m., Aug. 3. The two offenders, both male and armed, pulled up to the victims in a black Chevrolet Equinox, then pointed their handguns at the victims and demanded they turn over their property. The offenders checked the victims’ pockets and removed cash and a wallet, containing credit and debit cards and a driver’s license, then fled in the Chevy being driven by a third male subject. The estimated loss is $5,000.

A Chicago resident was robbed by a man armed with a semiautomatic handgun at 2:25 p.m., Aug. 3, in the 1200 block of North Austin Boulevard. The offender exited the front seat of a bluish-gray sports utility vehicle then pointed the firearm at the victim, demanding the victim’s property. He then took the victim’s wallet, containing cash, a driver’s license and credit cards and fled in the SUV, which was carrying two other passengers. The estimated loss is $30.

A Chicago resident was robbed by three armed men at 2:25 p.m., Aug. 3, in the 6400 block of West North Avenue. After approaching the victim from behind, the offenders rifled through his pockets, taking cash and his laundry debit card, while all three pointed their handguns at the victim. One offender reportedly told the victim, “Give me all your money.” The three offenders fled the scene in a black and gray SUV driven by a fourth subject. The estimated loss is $56.

Burglary

Sixteen Apple iMac desktop computers were stolen from Oak Park and River Forest High School, 201 N. Scoville Ave., during a burglary that happened sometime between 9:30 p.m., July 27, and 8:30 p.m., July 31. The burglar entered into the school through an unlocked window. The estimated loss is $28,454.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Aug. 2-7 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan