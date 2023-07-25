After seeing that her car was about to be burglarized, a Chicago Transit Authority employee was chased by a knife-wielding, would-be burglar at 8:40 p.m., July 23, in the 1100 block of Garfield Street.

Just prior to the chase, the CTA employee saw the man reach inside her 2019 Honda Accord, noticing a brick had been used to break the vehicle’s front passenger’s side window.

The victim then activated her car alarm, prompting the man to yell at her, chasing after her with a knife. She ran from the scene on foot, fleeing north on Harlem Avenue, and later returned to her vehicle.

Aggravated robbery

Two men, one of whom implied he was armed, robbed two Oak Park residents, one of whom had her purse forcibly taken from her, at 9:17 p.m., July 23, in the 900 block of North Taylor Avenue. The two alleged offenders were last seen traveling east on Division Street in a silver sedan. The purse, and all of its contents, was later recovered near the intersection of Division Street and Humphrey Avenue.

Robbery

An Oak Park resident was robbed of his Adidas satchel, credit cards, house keys and $12 in cash by two men, one of whom told the victim, “What you got, give it to me,” at 1:16 a.m., July 20, in the 1000 block of South Boulevard. The victim ran away from the men, who left in a dark sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu, which was carrying two additional passengers. The estimated loss is $32.

Burglary

Someone manually lifted the two overhead doors to a resident’s garage, then removed the gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta that was parked inside, between 5:30 a.m. and 8:24 a.m., July 18.

Motor vehicle theft

Someone removed a brown 2015 Kia Soul parked in the 800 block of Fillmore Street between 11 p.m., July 20, and 8 a.m., July 21.

A silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra was taken between 8:30 p.m., July 20, and 9 a.m., July 21, in the 1100 block of South Oak Park Avenue.

A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse was removed from a parking lot in the 400 block of Lake Street between 7:15 p.m. and 7:26 p.m., July 18.

Someone removed a 2017 Hyundai Sonata between 9 p.m., July 18, and 12:33 a.m., July 19, in the 200 block of Iowa Street.

A 2014 Kia Soul was taken between 6:30 p.m., July 14, and 9 a.m., July 15, in the 400 block of North Lombard Avenue.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side of a 2012 Kia Soul, then damaged the vehicle’s steering column once inside, between 6:30 p.m., July 20, and 8:04 a.m., July 21, in the 1100 block of South Kenilworth Avenue.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated July 18-24 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan