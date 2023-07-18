Barbie & Ken Club

Friday, July 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

The library brings the dream house, fashions, accessories, shoes, horses, cars, choice of dolls and all of that other cool etcetera. You just bring your imagination. And if you don’t watch out, you might learn lessons about storytelling, conflict resolution, narrative development and other things. But its all in the name of having unlimited fun. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Unicorn Storytime & Craft

Wednesday, July 19, 4-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

If your child loves unicorns, they’ll love this. This special storytime presents books, songs, crafts and play that encourage magic and imagination. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Interactive Double Dutch Storytime

Saturday, July 22, 10-11:30 a.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

The local 40+ Double Dutch Club presents an interactive, musical storytime adventure, devoted to one of the most intricate jump-rope games ever. Just as fun to look at as it is to do! Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Hidden Disability Circle

Sunday, July 23, 2-4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

This circle for adults with hidden/non-apparent disabilities will be focused on healing. Peace circles are structured with equal opportunities to share, listen, and reflect. Part of the library’s Disability Pride Month celebration. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Under The Stars

Friday, July 21, 7-8:30 p.m., St. Giles Courtyard

LOSA (Lyric Opera Stage Artists) present an evening of opera and showtunes. Donations of all sizes are welcome at this free outdoor concert. BYOB, snacks and chairs. In case of the rain, the show will be held inside Parish Center. 1045 Columbian, Oak Park.

Live Music In The Library: NEIU Flute Trio

Saturday, July 22, 2-3:30 p.m., River Forest Library

An intimate concert of classical flute music, featuring Marissa Walentschik, one of the library’s staff members. Brought to you in partnership with River Forest Township. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

Ladies Of Laughter: Great Comediennes

Saturday, July 29, 2-3:30 p.m., River Forest Library

Film historian Dr. Annette Bochenek presents a multimedia celebration of funny women in film, television & radio, including Gracie Allen, Lucille Ball, Eve Arden and more. 735 Lathrop Ave, River Forest.

Friday At Hemingway’s: Porch Concert With Trapper Schoepp

Friday, July 21, 7-9 p.m., Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Museum

Trapper Schoepp is a singer-songwriter based in Milwaukee. His latest album, Siren Songs, was recorded last year at Johnny Cash’s Cabin. Limited lawn seating, although folding chairs are available. There will also be limited bar/beverage service. 339 N. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Musical Theater Showcase

Wednesday, July 26, 7-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

This special evening of musical theater features Chicago artists performing gender-bending songs, solos, duets, and group numbers. Come and listen to your favorite classical Broadway songs to new works. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.