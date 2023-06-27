July 4th Parade

Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m., Longfellow Center & Park

The diversity of Oak Park will be on display during this joyous procession, which starts at Longfellow Park and marches north on Ridgeland Avenue to Augusta Boulevard and winds down at Whittier Elementary School on Harvey Avenue. The route offers many viewing opportunities along the way. 610 S. Ridgeland, Oak Park.

Hip-Hop Dance Class

Wednesday, June 28, 3:30-4:30 p.m. (ages 5-8),

4:30-5:30 p.m. (ages 8-11), Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Glide, slide and shake it up through hip-hop rhythms with teachers from Oak Park’s own Just Cause Dancers. This blend of classroom and dance party comes courtesy of

Collections of Culture: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Inside Libraries, Museums and Archives, made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Learn more at oppl.org/hip-hop-50. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Thursday Night Out: West End 40

Thursday, June 29, 5-9 p.m., downtown Oak Park

Another in a series of outdoor free concerts. Tonight’s show features West End 40, playing classic rock, R&B, smooth jazz and originals. Outdoors on Marion St. between Lake St. and North Blvd., Oak Park.

Concerts In The Park: Wood Street Bloodhounds

Sunday, July 2, 6-7:30 p.m., Scoville Park

Live bluegrass music. 800 Lake St., Oak Park.

Intermediate Chess Class

Thursday, June 29, 3:30-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

This intermediate class, taught by Luis Tubens, is a prime way for kids in grades K-5 to sharpen up their chess skills. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Sustainability at Home: Basics & Benefits of Electric Vehicles

Thursday, June 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m., virtually through the Oak Park Public Library

Learn about the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) and find out how some common myths about EVs are not telling the full story. The Cook County Department of Environment and Sustainability’s Community Outreach Coordinator Kate Carney will discuss the basics of electric vehicles, and a Q&A session will follow. Register now at oppl.org/calendar.