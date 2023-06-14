YourPassion1st celebrated Juneteenth early this year. Last Saturday, the Oak Park-based nonprofit held its fourth annual “Let’s Grow Together Holistic Wellness and Juneteenth Festival” in Melrose Park.

The free festival was attended by Mayor Rory Hoskins of Forest Park, who took a turn in the dunk tank, as did Ana Garcia Doyle, director of One Earth Film Festival. Oak Park Village President came to enjoy the festivities.

Those who went to the festival were treated to music, performances, exercise classes and meditation and yoga sessions, while kids exerted some energy in inflatable bounce houses.

Organizers Chuck Carter, Joshua Easter, Chris Thomas, Kathleen Brennan, Marjorie Adam Clark, Michelle Major, Caitlin Ryndak, Cody Cotton, James Turner & Julius Spates at the Let’s Grow Together Holistic Wellness & Juneteenth Festival at Walther Christian Acadamy in Melrose Park on Saturday June 10, 2023 | Todd Bannor

Children play with bubble machines at the Let’s Grow Together Holistic Wellness & Juneteenth Festival at Walther Christian Acadamy in Melrose Park on Saturday June 10, 2023 | Todd Bannor

Children play with bubble machines at the Let’s Grow Together Holistic Wellness & Juneteenth Festival at Walther Christian Acadamy in Melrose Park on Saturday June 10, 2023 | Todd Bannor

Juneteenth Traveling Museum booth at the Let’s Grow Together Holistic Wellness & Juneteenth Festival at Walther Christian Acadamy in Melrose Park on Saturday June 10, 2023 | Todd Bannor

Artifacts on display at West Communities Juneteenth Collaborative tent at the Let’s Grow Together Holistic Wellness & Juneteenth Festival at Walther Christian Acadamy in Melrose Park on Saturday June 10, 2023 | Todd Bannor

Massage therapist Ebony Sims of Loyola Center for Fitness works on a patient at the Let’s Grow Together Holistic Wellness & Juneteenth Festival at Walther Christian Acadamy in Melrose Park on Saturday June 10, 2023 | Todd Bannor

Juneteenth Traveling Museum booth at the Let’s Grow Together Holistic Wellness & Juneteenth Festival at Walther Christian Acadamy in Melrose Park on Saturday June 10, 2023 | Todd Bannor