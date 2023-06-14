YourPassion1st celebrated Juneteenth early this year. Last Saturday, the Oak Park-based nonprofit held its fourth annual “Let’s Grow Together Holistic Wellness and Juneteenth Festival” in Melrose Park.
The free festival was attended by Mayor Rory Hoskins of Forest Park, who took a turn in the dunk tank, as did Ana Garcia Doyle, director of One Earth Film Festival. Oak Park Village President came to enjoy the festivities.
Those who went to the festival were treated to music, performances, exercise classes and meditation and yoga sessions, while kids exerted some energy in inflatable bounce houses.