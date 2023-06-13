Juneteenth Parade & Community Cookout

Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Taylor Park

The cookout will be preceded by a special parade that starts at 11 a.m. from Longfellow Park near Jackson Blvd. and march north on Ridgeland Avenue to Augusta Boulevard. The cookout itself will feature a DJ, live entertainment, games, free food and drinks, and more. The winners of the Juneteenth Youth Arts Contest will also be announced. 400 Division St., Oak Park.

Juneteenth Flag-Raising Ceremony

Wednesday, June 14, 6-8 p.m., Village Hall

The village of Oak Park is hosting a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony in the village hall courtyard. The event will include music, food, remarks from distinguished guests and more. 123 Madison St., Oak Park.

Live Music in the Library: Hungrytown

Saturday, June 17, 2-3:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Folk music duo Hungrytown has received worldwide radio airplay and been featured on television shows such as The Daily Show and Portlandia. This event will be held on the second floor by the north fireplace. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

Beginner Chess Class

Tuesday, June 20 or 23, 3:30-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

New to chess? This beginners class with instructor Luis Tubens is for you. Best for kids in grades K-5, who have not played chess before. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Chicago A Capella: Cabaret Night!

Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

The members of Chicago a capella will feature their stark singing voices in a special show devoted to Broadway, cabaret and jazz standards, accompanied by Paul Langford. All proceeds from this special fundraising event will benefit the artistic and education programs of Chicago a capella. $45-$75, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Seniors Senior Prom

Friday, June 16, 6-8 p.m., Oak Park Arms

The Oak Park Arms Senior Living Community will hold their own version of a Senior Prom that is open to the public. A King and Queen will be crowned, and live big-band music will be provided by the Swing Set, playing music from the ‘40s to the ‘60s. RSVP required. 408 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

The Taylor Family Celebrates Eddie Taylor’s 100th Birthday

Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Eddie Taylor (1923-1985) was an influential blues singer and guitarist on the Chicago blues scene. He also raised one of the most talented musical dynasties this side of the Neville Brothers. His sons Larry and Tim, along with daughters Brenda, Edna and Demetria, will be performing songs from their new CD, Generations Of Blues. $20, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Anne Thompson Band

Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m., Dominican University

This quintet performs a wide variety of soul and soul-influenced songs, from Aretha Franklin to Eurythmics. Part of Dominican University’s Summer Sounds series. 7900 W. Division St., Oak Park.

Adult Coloring Club

Monday, June 19, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Coloring isn’t just for kids! Studies have shown that coloring has mental health benefits for adults. We provide coloring sheets and colored pencils, but feel free to bring your own if you prefer. 735 Lathrop Avenue, River Forest.