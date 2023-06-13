A Berwyn resident sustained a cut chin after being punched in the face by an unknown man in the 1100 block of South Maple Avenue at 2:17 p.m., June 9. The man hit the resident with closed fists, following a verbal altercation, according to Oak Park police.

Burglary

Someone broke into a home via an unlocked rear door and then ransacked the victim’s bedroom between 8:40 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., June 7, in the 1100 block of South Lombard Avenue. No loss was reported.

Someone broke into a residence and removed the water meter from the basement between noon, Feb. 9, and noon, May 19, in the 200 block of South Harvey Avenue. The estimated loss is $900.

Motor vehicle theft and recovery

A 2017 Kia Sportage was taken from the north parking lot of West Suburban Medical Center, 3 Erie Ct., between 8:55 a.m. and 7:50 p.m., June 7.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2012 Hyundai Tucson then damaged the vehicle’s steering wheel between 12:30 p.m., June 4, and 7:35 p.m., June 5, in the 700 block of North Taylor Avenue.

A 2015 Kia Soul had one of its rear windows broken and the bottom of its steering column ripped off between 10 p.m., June 4, and 10 a.m., June 5, in the 800 block of North Humphrey Avenue.

Someone broke a rear window belonging to a 2019 Hyundai Accent and removed the plastic steering wheel covering between 9 p.m., June 4, and 1:23 p.m., June 5, in the first block of Thomas Street.

Theft

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2008 Toyota Prius between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., June 10, in the 700 block of North Humphrey Avenue.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2008 Toyota Prius between 12:55 p.m. and 1:05 p.m., June 11, in the 600 block of South Cuyler Avenue.

Someone removed the rear license plate from a 2019 Toyota Camry parked in the 1000 block of Pleasant Place between 9:30 a.m. and 1:50 p.m., June 8.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2007 Honda CR-V parked in the 500 block of South Harvey Avenue between midnight, May 24, and 10:30 a.m., June 6.

Someone removed a red Radio Flyer M88 electric bicycle from a parking garage in the 500 block of North Harlem Avenue between 2:18 a.m. and 1:47 p.m., June 6. The estimated loss is $2,000.

Criminal damage to property

Someone threw green paint on two flags hanging outside a residence in the 1000 block of South East Avenue between 7:30 p.m., June 6, and 7 a.m., June 7.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated June 6-12 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan