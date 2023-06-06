Elmwood Park is known for its bustling Restaurant Row along North Avenue, but the cafes and taverns in its Village Circle neighborhood deserve just as much credit. The charming neighborhood has everything needed for a perfect day this summer – or any season really. When the weather cools down, the fun certainly doesn’t, but as things warm up, you don’t want to miss out on one of Elmwood Park’s hottest areas.

You can even make a day of it, starting with breakfast or brunch at Eggsperience, 16 Conti Pkwy. Grab some breakfast tacos for yourself and an order of fluffy pancakes for the table. Eggsperience is open for lunch too, if mornings aren’t your cup of tea.

Starting the day with eggs is a great way to get your protein in early but put the protein to work building muscles after breakfast by heading over to the Barre, 12 Conti Pkwy. Village Circle’s newest addition, the fitness studio offers Zumba, yoga and dance classes. It also features a coffee shop with pastries, tea and java – a little reward for sweating it out on the dance floor.

Later on, check out Union Tap or Circle Tavern. Both are excellent places for burgers and beer, but that’s not all they have to offer. Union Tap, 7707 Westwood, makes a mean martini. Paired with some chicken wings, it’s a fun way to mix sophistication with an American classic. You can also share wine and a pizza for a more European experience. No passports required.

The double smash burger from Circle Tavern with house made tavern sauce, pickles and American Cheese is served with specially seasoned fries. | File

Over at Circle Tavern, 18 Conti Pkwy., take in the summer sunset with one of the restaurant’s specialty drinks: Circle Sunset. Pomegranate vodka, triple sec, grenadine, orange and lime juice come together to mimic the beautiful orange of the sky when the sun starts to set. It’s not the only delicious cocktail either, plus Circle Tavern has wine and beer too. Don’t drink on an empty stomach though; be sure to dig into one of the tavern’s enormous, juicy burgers or order the tavern sampler for a delicious spread of bar food classics.

End the evening on a sweet note by heading over to Culver’s for a concrete mixer, milkshake or sundae. The favorite fast-food joint is known just as much for its frozen custard as it is for its butter burgers. Each day has a new featured flavor, so your dessert will never be boring – just like your time in the Circle.