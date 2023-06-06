Fashion Show: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Style

Sunday, June 11, 2-3 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Hip-hop wasn’t just a genre of music that originated from the Bronx. There was a fashion sensibility that went along with it. This exhibit celebrates 50 years of hip-hop style that changed fashion as we know it. Watch some of the best looks inspired by your favorite hip-hop artists come down the runway. Enjoy live performance, music, and the chance to see the work of local fashion retailers. Register now at oppl.org/calendar and learn more at

oppl.org/hip-hop-50. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Thursday, June 8, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Start the summer off right with our annual Summer Reading Kickoff Party! Sign-up for our summer reading program and you’ll receive a ticket for a free scoop of Brown Cow Ice Cream. Festivities will include a live music performance by School of Rock Oak Park, face painting, and a bubble performance. Get ready to read All Together Now this summer! *In case of rain, the event will be held inside. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

A Beginner’s Guide to the Golden Age of Radio

Wednesday, June 7, 2-3 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

This overview looks at some of the biggest shows and stars to emerge from the early years of radio, including Jack Benny, Bob Hope, Amos & Andy, and The Shadow, with sound clips and stories about how radio became America’s first mass medium, transforming the United States of America from 48 states into a national listening community. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Professional Networking for Teachers

Thursday, June 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Dr. Kira J. Baker-Doyle, author of Critical Network Literacies: Humanizing Professional Development for Educators, hosts a workshop on professional networking for teachers. Connect with other educators in the Oak Park area, share your questions and experiences, and learn about how to be strategic in building a support network that will help you meet your professional goals. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Roses From Concrete

Tuesday, June 13, 3-4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

In this bi-weekly program, students will explore the positive impacts rap music can have on the self and others. With a total of five meetings, students will get to talk about their favorite positive rap songs, review their favorite songs, write a positive song about themselves and one about someone else, and will have a compliment rap battle. Learn more at oppl.org/hip-hop-50. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Hip-Hop Film Screening Series: ‘House Party’ (1990 Film)

Tuesday, June 13, 3-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

House Party is an infectious, engaging comedy starring the rap duo Kid ‘N Play, as well as Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, George Clinton and the late Robin Harris. Kid is grounded by his father, but that doesn’t stop him from sneaking out to the party in question. Register now at oppl.org/calendar and learn more at oppl.org/hip-hop-50. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Oak Park Vintage Car Show

Saturday, June 10, 10-1 p.m., Oak Park River Forest History Museum

All kinds of historic automobiles will be crowding the streets, on full display, for this special show. 129 Lake St., Oak Park.

Symphonic Summer Sounds

Wednesday, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Cheney Mansion

Members of the Symphony of Oak Park & River Forest will perform an intimate outdoor concert. Selections by Copland, Tchiakovsky, Schumann and Fine will be performed. Maurice Boyer conducts. $41 nonresidents, $32 residents. 220 Euclid Ave., Oak Park.

Funnies At The Friendly

Tuesday, June 13, 7:30 p.m., Friendly Tap

Monthly comedy showcase. Tonight, the featured comedian is Chris Higgins. 6733 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.