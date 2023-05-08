It was a night of celebrations and goodbyes as the River Forest School District 90 Board of Education welcomed its three newest members following the April 4 election during Monday night’s board meeting, bidding farewell to three long standing board members.

The district’s newest board members, Joseph Cortese, Eric Isenberg and Kristine Mackey, officially took their seats Monday night following the oath of office, where they each swore to keep the district’s students, and taxpayers’ interest in mind while serving as “faithful protectors.”

Two of the seats were left vacant by Barb Hickey, who was serving as president, and Rich Moore, with the third seat belonging to Calvin Davis, who sought reelection.

During the April 4 election, the three new board members received the most votes, beating incumbent Davis.

Isenberg received the most votes with 1,331, 28.88%, followed by Mackey at 1,254 votes, 27.21%, and Cortese in third with 1,252 votes, or 27.17%. Davis received 771 votes, 16.73%.

District 90, which is composed of Willard and Lincoln Elementary along with Roosevelt Middle School, has 8,356 registered voters. According to the certified results for the April 4 Consolidated Election, 1,738 ballots were cast, a turnout of 20.80%.

The three now join Katie Avalos, Sarah Eckmann, Dr. Nicole Thompson, and Stacey Williams on the board.

River Forest District Superintendent Dr. Edward Condon (left) smiled alongside Rich Moore, Barb Hickey and Cal Davis (left to right) during their last meeting serving on the D90 Board of Education.

Davis, who still serves on various boards throughout the community, said he is open to more opportunities coming his way but will take extra free time for now.

“I think it is the end of a great accomplishment of serving on the school board of River Forest,” Davis said. “I have 27 hours to myself now, a month, it will be a good little break for a little while until something else comes up.”

Davis said during his time serving, it was the diversity of the D90 board that allowed for great partnerships and decision making.

“We are all from different parts of town, from different backgrounds … and it’s good to have a good mix where everyone can collaborate and get their point across,” Davis said. “This group has been together for a while, so it has been a great run.”

Hickey, who got emotional during the reading of the resolution, said she felt sorry to leave a wonderful team of people, leaving behind her heart with the River Forest schools. Serving as president for the last two years, Hickey said while she could have run again, she felt that she had taken it as far as she should, and it was important to bring in new voices.

The D90 board underwent restructuring following the departure of Hickey during Monday’s meeting, having to appoint a new board president, along with vice president and secretary.

Unanimously, Williams was appointed president, Avalos was appointed as the vice president, and Eckmann was appointed secretary. All three will serve two-year terms until April 2025.

Isenberg, Mackey, and Cortese will serve four-year terms until April 2027.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at Roosevelt Middle School’s auditorium, 7560 Oak Ave., River Forest.