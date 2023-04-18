Johnny Groth was the son-in-law of Otto Stoll, who was my father’s best man at his marriage to my mother in May 1939. I met Johnny three times, once when he played for the Detroit Tigers and twice when he played for the White Sox. I met him when Mrs. Stoll, his mother-in-law, took me to Comiskey Park, and I recognized Johnny as a genial man with a ready smile and friendly eyes who always welcomed me with a handshake and a pat on the back.

Mrs. Stoll told me all about Johnny when she and I attended those three games, and every time I saw her and her husband.

He grew up a few blocks from Wrigley Field, and he and other athletic neighborhood boys played exhibition football games during halftime at Bears games, which were then played at Wrigley Field.

Johnny’s natural athletic ability earned him a scholarship to the Chicago Latin School, and as the team’s quarterback, he led the Latin School to victory in the Illinois Prep School title game and also played for four years on the school’s baseball team.

When he graduated from Chicago Latin, he received many college scholarship offers, but our nation was at war in 1944 when he graduated from high school, so 18-year-old Johnny Groth enlisted in the Navy.

While stationed at Great Lakes, he played baseball with such major league stars as Bob Feller, Virgil Trucks, and Mickey Cochrane, once again demonstrating his athletic ability while playing center field for the Navy team.

After Johnny was discharged from the service in 1946, he signed a contract with the Tigers, married Betty Stoll, and began his 15-year professional baseball career with the Tiger’s International League team, the Buffalo Bisons, where he was a standout and was soon moved up to the parent team.

Once in the big leagues, he played center field, and the 1950 Tigers made a run for the pennant, finishing a few games behind the Yankees.

Mrs. Stoll told me that Johnny batted .306 that season, which was his best year with a bat during his career. He was traded to the hapless St. Louis Browns in a seven-player deal in 1952, and during the next nine years, he played for the White Sox, the Washington Senators [first in peace, first in war, and last in the American League], the Athletics, and then back to the Tigers, retiring in 1960.

I followed Johnny’s career even after he retired from the big leagues. His first job after retirement was managing the Tigers’ single-A minor league team, then in Decatur, for two years. The Braves moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966, and Johnny was hired by the Atlanta Braves where he worked for the next several seasons as a scout.

During his baseball career, Johnny played on teams that included such luminaries as Minnie Minoso, Al Kaline, and Billie Martin.

Mrs. Stoll told me that the greatest thrill Johnny had during his career was when he hit a home run over the Green Monster [the very high left field wall] at Fenway Park in Boston. Johnny’s career stats include a lifetime batting average of .279 and a fielding average of .987.

In 1960 Johnny and his wife bought a home in Palm Beach, Florida, where he and Betty lived until he died at the age of 95 in 2021.