I Lift My Lamp – Illuminations From Immigrant America: Jacqueline Schwab

Wednesday, April 26, 7:30-9 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church

You’ve probably heard Jacqueline Schwab’s piano stylings on several PBS specials, including Ken Burns’ documentaries on the Civil War and Frank Lloyd Wright. This concert celebrates American immigrants’ sense of community through song, via vintage tunes from Ireland, Scotland, Poland, Scandinavia, and other countries. A reception will follow the concert. Proceeds to benefit the Social Justice & Mission Ministry of Grace Episcopal Church. $15 (suggested donation), 924 Lake St., Oak Park.

College Readiness Series

Friday, April 21, 5-6 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

This series was made possible through a collaboration by Oak Park and River Forest High School, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, and the library. All students, parents, and caregivers are welcome to join; refreshments will be provided for those in attendance. The first installment, “College 101,” deals with the importance of life after high school, types of colleges and how to research and visit them. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Author Visit: Mia Manansala

Saturday, April 22, 12-1 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Mia Manansala, author of the Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery series, will be joined by moderator, poet and author Cynthia “Cina” Pelayo for a discussion. Books will be available for purchase. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Filmmaking for Social Change Screening

Saturday, April 22, 2-3 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Join local Oak Park filmmaking duo Adria Dawn and David Tarleton for a free screening of two of their latest fiction films: Identity, a short film about youth gender and inclusion, and Gray Area, a short film about a woman struggling with motherhood, trauma, and alcohol addiction, inspired by local Oak Park resident and mental health expert Kelley Kitley. A discussion and question-and-answer period will follow. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

The Great American Songbook … With A Twist

Saturday, April 22, 4 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church

The Sing To Live Community Chorus will be performing a set full of jazzy standards from the likes of Rodgers & Hart, the Gershwins, Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, and many more. $25, 460 Lake St., Oak Park.

Laura Kina: Over The Rainbow, One More Time

Saturday, April 22, 2 p.m., Riverside Arts Center

The works of Laura Kina are currently on exhibit at the Riverside Arts Center. On April 22 she will discuss her works in person. 32 E. Quincy, Riverside.

Falconaires Big Band: When Music Was Music

Saturday, April 22, 5-7 p.m., Oak Park Arms Senior Living

This 17-person band has specialized in big band swing sounds since 2008. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required. For further information call 708-386-4040 or visit https://www.oakparkarms.com/spring-dance-with-the-falconaires/ 408 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Ike Reilly/Ryan Joseph Anderson

Ike Reilly

Ryan Joseph Anderson

Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m., Unity Temple Restoration Foundation

These two rootsy singer-songwriters will take the center stage. $25-$45, 875 Lake St., Oak Park.

The New Woman

Monday, April 24, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Nineteenth Century Charitable Association

Catherine Prendergast, author of The Gilded Edge, discusses the rise of woman in the late 19th century who defied the stereotypes of women’s roles. Suggested donation of $15 for non-members. 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park.