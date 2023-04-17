The Oak Park and River Forest High School softball team had an impressive week, sweeping all four opponents it faced.

On April 12, the Huskies (11-4) rolled past host Morton 14-2 in five innings. Kennedy Ross belted a three-run homer, Julia Mattiace added a solo shot and Kelly Regan drove in four runs.

On April 14 at Elmwood Park, Anne Stine and Anna Topel each went 3-for-5, and Stine had 3 RBI as OPRF banged out 18 hits in a 17-7 victory.

The following day, the Huskies won a pair of games at Plainfield North. In the opener against the host Tigers, Elyssa Hasapis had five hits and six RBI to lead OPRF to a 16-6 victory. Hasapis is hitting .604 this season and has 24 RBI.

In the nightcap against St. Charles East, Topel’s walk-off RBI single gave the Huskies a 4-3 victory. Bella Morales went the distance in the circle, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out three.

OPRF girls soccer

The OPRF girls soccer team snapped a five-match winless streak with a 3-1 victory over visiting Downers Grove South on April 13.

Ariadne Chow got the Huskies (2-4-1) on the board with a goal in the 17th minute off an assist by Kylie Houghton. In the second half, a goal by Abby Cockerill (assisted by Malie Cassel) in the 54th minute gave OPRF a 2-0 lead.

After Downers Grove South scored with less than 20 minutes left, the Huskies sealed the match when Genevieve Simkowski scored off an assist by Cate Ryan in the 64th minute.

Fenwick boys water polo

The Fenwick High School boys water polo team went 3-2 during the De Smet Invitational at Kirkwood High School in St. Louis on April 14-15.

“We’ve defeated four of the top six teams in Missouri this season,” said Fenwick coach Kyle Perry. “This was a great weekend for the boys, and we’re looking to continue to improve over the next few weeks.”

The Friars (14-8) won both matches on April 14, a 5-4 overtime victory over St. Louis-Lindbergh, then 16-6 over St. Louis-De Smet. In the opener, Tim Fischer scored twice, Finn Vahey had two assists, and Sam Kulisek made seven saves. Against De Smet, Fischer had five goals and Chris Badja three goals and five assists.

Fenwick won its opening match April 15 versus Kirkwood (Missouri) 10-8. Badja and Thomas Helt had three goals apiece and Kulisek made 10 saves.

But the Friars couldn’t keep the momentum going and dropped their next two matches. Fischer’s seven goals weren’t enough in a 15-13 defeat to St. Louis-University High.

“We were up 11-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but just couldn’t quite finish them off,” Perry said.

Later against St. Louis-Parkway West, Helt had three goals and Badja two goals and three assists, but Fenwick lost 13-9.

Fischer, who had 16 goals during the weekend, was named to the all-tournament team.