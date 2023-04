During the height of COVID-19 lockdown, a beloved Oak Park couple, Tom Johnson and Leslie Ann Jones, were fatally stabbed in their home in the 500 block of Fair Oaks Avenue. Their tragic death left people devastated across the Chicago area, mourning the kind-hearted and active community leaders.

The case remains unsolved.

To mark the third anniversary of their murders, friends and neighbors gathered on the block April 13 in remembrance of the lives they led and the hearts they touched.

Neighbors on the 500 block of Fair Oaks Ave, Oak Park overcome with emotion while sharing memories of Thomas Johnson and Leslie Ann Jones on the third anniversary of their murders at a memorial on Thursday April 13, 2023 | Todd A. Bannor

John and Jeanne Gallo, organizers of the memorial for their murdered neighbors, Thomas Johnson and Leslie Ann Jones on the 500 block of Fair Oaks Ave, Oak Park on Thursday April 13, 2023 | Todd A. Bannor

A neighbor hugs John Gallo at memorial observance of the third anniversary of their neighbors Tom Johnson and Leslie Ann Jones on the 500 block of Fair Oaks Ave, Oak Park on Thursday April 13, 2023 | Todd A. Bannor