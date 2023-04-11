Because climate change and biodiversity loss are intertwined crises, Climate Ready Oak Park, our climate action plan, features improved biodiversity as a major goal. This includes enhancing habitat for the nearly 200 species of birds that reside here, that settle in for summer breeding, or visit for rest and recuperation during migration.

While you were sleeping last night, roughly 900,000 birds flew north over Cook County. Migration is perilous in the best conditions, and these days, sadly, conditions are terrible. Millions of birds die during their seasonal journeys because of human-caused hazards, including light pollution and lack of suitable habitat. They get confused and drawn off their migration paths by the urban light that floods the night sky. Spotlights capture birds in their beams and it’s difficult for them to escape. Skyglow obliterates the stars that some species use for navigation. Buildings with lit up windows invite collisions.

Once disoriented, birds use up energy frantically flying around and calling out, until they come to earth where they might crash into house windows or encounter other hazards — such as cats — and lack the energy to escape. Exhausted and hungry, if they can’t find enough protective cover or food, they might be too weakened to continue their journey to their summer breeding grounds.

Yet it’s so easy to help mitigate light pollution, whether you live in a home, apartment, or own a business. At night, especially between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., draw blinds or curtains. Where there are no blinds, either turn out the lights or switch to task or lamp lighting that is away from the windows. Turn off indoor and outdoor lights, too, including landscape, feature, and party lights. Use timers and motion sensors so lights are only on when needed. If you’re shopping for new outdoor lights, choose “down-shielded” models that light what humans need to see but that don’t spread glare horizontally or up into the sky.

People with yards can do even more, by adding habitat with bird-friendly amenities. First, leave last year’s fallen leaves under trees and shrubs. That layer harbors myriad tasty bugs. It’s like an all-you-can eat buffet full of the high-energy, nutritious food that birds need. Add a birdbath, keeping it full of fresh water, and put up a bird feeder. Clean both regularly, and be aware of guidance regarding avian flu. (The latest says that songbirds are less affected.) Add native plants to your landscape, including trees and shrubs, and reduce pesticide use. You’ll be amazed at the birds that show up. Uncommon birds frequent my yard because it is full of the plants that birds are best adapted to.

Situated between the natural areas of Columbus Park and Thatcher Woods, Oak Park and River Forest have great potential as prime bird real estate. When we help birds thrive, we are helping to solve the global biodiversity crisis with positive local action. It is hopeful, impactful, and easy for everyone to take part.

Adrian Ayres Fisher serves on the board of West Cook Wild Ones and as Forest Preserve District of Cook County volunteer site steward of National Grove Woods in North Riverside.