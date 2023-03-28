Oak Park has a long history of being a leader on significant issues. We see that national leadership when we look at the Fair Housing Ordinance, the Collaboration for Early Childhood, and more recently Climate Ready Oak Park and the Cross-Community Climate Collaborative. These ideas have defined the last 50 years and built the Oak Park we enjoy today, but we need fresh ideas to continue building an Oak Park that we are proud to hand down to the next generation.

Historically, we are a community that does not shy away from real challenges and is willing to reach beyond the easy solutions to find the right solutions. In this campaign, I have brought fresh ideas that offer an affirmative vision for Oak Park’s next 50 years.

Serving on the Transportation Commission, one of the first issues I highlighted was how we can make Oak Park’s streets safer for biking, walking, and alternative modes of transportation. Pre-pandemic, Oak Park averaged 100 people a year hit by cars while biking and walking. This should not be a common story, but nearly everyone in Oak Park has a story of being hit — or nearly hit — while walking or biking in our village. As the campaign continued, other candidates have heard the urgency that exists around this issue and have come to the table with their own ideas for how to make our streets safer.

On property taxes, because the village is only responsible for about one-sixth of the property taxes residents pay, we need creative solutions to have any real impact on reducing property taxes. That’s why I put forward a tax fairness and equity plan focused on making sure that the biggest buildings in Oak Park are paying their fair share.

The Vantage building, which Goldman Sachs purchased for $102 million, had their assessment reduced to $54 million by the Board of Review on appeal. That single appeal increased the property tax bill of every $500,000 single-family home by more than $50.

The village can reduce the property tax burden on individual residents by intervening before the Board of Review, and making sure that everyone pays their fair share by shifting the burden back to the largest buildings in Oak Park.

In deciding who to vote for, I would urge you to check out my website at brianstraw.com, review the questionnaires, and watch the recorded forums. Vote for the candidates who are bringing fresh ideas and an affirmative vision of how to build an Oak Park for the next generation.

To continue Oak Park’s tradition of being a national leader, and to begin building an Oak Park we are proud to hand down to our children and grandchildren, I ask for your vote on April 4.

Brian Straw is a candidate for the Oak Park Village Board.