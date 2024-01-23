A man started a confrontation with a Chicago resident’s boyfriend on Jan. 17 at the 900 block of Madison Street. The boyfriend fled. Then, the man approached the Chicago resident, who was in a vehicle, and pointed a firearm at her. The man then pushed her face and fled the area. The man was last seen driving away on Oak Park Avenue in a black Jeep Patriot.

Residential burglary

Someone broke into an Oak Park apartment on the 400 block of South Boulevard between Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 and stole $1,500 worth of items. The person, who may have got in through an unlocked front door, stole a PlayStation 5, two controllers, a backpack containing a wallet with miscellaneous identification and credit cards, keys and a laptop.

Domestic battery arrest

An Oak Park man was arrested for domestic battery against a Kenosha, Wisconsin, resident on Jan. 19 at the 500 block of Lyman Avenue.

Catalytic converter theft

Someone stole the catalytic converter from an Oak Park resident’s 2010 Toyota Prius. The incident occurred between Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 on the 400 block of South East Avenue. The estimated loss is $100.

An individual stole the catalytic converter from an Oak Park resident’s 2014 Nissan NV200. The incident occurred between Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 at the 1000 block of South Oak Park Avenue. The estimated loss is $500.

Someone stole the catalytic converter from an Oak Park resident’s Toyota Prius. The incident occurred between the evening of Jan. 15 and the morning of Jan. 16 at the 500 block of South Maple Avenue. The estimated loss was $2,000.

Motor vehicle theft

Someone stole an Oak Park resident’s black 2015 Kia Optima while it was parked on Jan. 16 on the 100 block of Forest Avenue. The estimated loss was $10,000. However, the Chicago Police Department recovered the car on Jan. 18 at the 700 block of North Sacramento Avenue.

An individual stole a Chicago resident’s gray 2017 Kia Soul on Jan. 17 at the 300 block of North Cuyler Avenue. The estimated loss was $12,000. However, the Illinois State Police recovered the car on Jan. 21 in Chicago.

Someone stole an Oak Park resident’s blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata between Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 on the 1100 block of South Euclid Avenue. The estimated loss is $10,000.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Jan. 16-22, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Luzane Draughon

