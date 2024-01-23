National Lego Day Celebration

Sunday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.– 3 p.m., Wonder Works Children’s Museum

They will have Legos in a variety of shapes and sizes set up throughout the museum for your children to build to their heart’s content. All National Lego Day activities are included in the regular price of admission. 6445 W. North Ave., Oak Park.

Harold Dawson Live! at Encore By Little Gem Cafe

Friday, Jan. 26, 7:30 – 10 p.m., The Little Gem Cafe

Encore!! By Little Gem Cafe is having live music by smooth jazz saxophonist Harold Dawson. Dine in and enjoy your evening. 187 N. Marion St. Oak Park.

One-on-One Small Business Consulting

Friday, Jan. 26, 1 – 4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Explore insights into starting or expanding your business by connecting with Chettha Saetia. As a seasoned business owner, advisor, and the director of The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Chinese Mutual Aid Association. For additional details, visit www.chinesemutualaid.org/illinois-sbdc. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Meditations for an Inspired Life

Friday, Jan. 26, 10:30-11 a.m., Kadampa Meditation Center Chicago in Oak Park

This weekly class explores a sequence of practical and profound meditations called Lamrim (“Stages of the Path”) which are the essence of Kadampa Buddhism. These meditations are said to act as supreme medicine that heals the stresses, negativities, and confusion within people, and leads them naturally to a state of ultimate, lasting happiness. 13 Harrison St., Oak Park.

Adult Program Performances at School of Rock Oak Park

Saturday, Jan. 27, 5 – 5:45 p.m., School of Rock

School of Rock’s adult students rock the warehouse stage with movie-themed performances. 219 Lake St., Oak Park.

Sound Bath Meditation

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 3 – 4 p.m., The Oak Park Public Library

Relax and reset with a guided meditation sound bath, featuring crystal and Tibetan singing bowls, and tingsha bells. Limited yoga mats are available, so bring your own if possible. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Cooking 101 Workshop

Saturday, Jan. 27, 3 – 6 p.m., Oak Park and River Forest Neurodiverse Social Club

Participants will learn basic recipes like scrambled eggs, pasta, soup, and possibly Hungarian goulash. Limited space, so RSVP quickly. Open to all experience levels. Note: Not suitable for those with moderate to severe food allergies. The event takes place in Oak Park with the address provided after RSVPing here: http://tinyurl.com/4y29e24h.

Art: Museum Made, the Rise of America’s Art Museums

Monday, Jan. 29, 1:15 – 2:30 p.m., The Nineteenth Century Charitable Association

Learn how America’s art museums—through timing, luck, and lots of money—became international leaders of the world’s best art collections. Curator and consultant Paul Neumann will uncover how museums grew to become America’s cultural guardians. 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park.

Free Live Illinois Beverage Alcohol Seller and Server Education Training

Saturday, Jan. 27, 12 – 4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

The Illinois B.A.S.S.E.T program, authorized by the Liquor Control Act, aims to educate alcohol sellers and servers on the effects of alcohol and drug abuse. The 4-hour in-person training grants a certification that is valid for three years. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Early Learning Provider Meet & Greet

Sunday, Jan. 28, 3 – 5 p.m., Wonder Works Children’s Museum

Looking for a preschool or early learning program for your child? Discover a variety of early learning programs and get your questions answered all in one place at this meet and greet event. Kids play free at the museum during the meet & greet, too, so bring them along. 6445 W. North Ave., Oak Park.

