The Village of Oak Park has long drawn in residents for its community spirit, beautiful architecture and other amenities.

Now, the village will celebrate its 122nd birthday Jan. 25. On that date in 1902, Oak Park was incorporated as a village under Illinois law, according to the village website. It had been one of eight communities within the township of Cicero.

In honor of that, long-time Oak Parkers shared their experiences living in the village with the Wednesday Journal.

Linda Sahagian has lived in Oak Park since 1971. The area reminded her of New England, where she grew up, so she and her husband decided to buy a house in the village. They eventually had three children who have since grown up and moved away.

“My husband and I are so, so grateful that we found Oak Park and raised our children here,” she said. “[Our children] love coming back here and who knows, one day they may live here. All things are possible.”

She’s been involved in the village in many ways, including opening a corporation that produces candy and participating in the Village Manager Association.

The biggest change Sahagian said she’s seen since living here is in business development. There are more residents now, she said, and therefore additional customer support.

Residents of Oak Park generally love living here, she said. The history, creativity and community involvement draw people in. One big plus, Sahagian said, is the village having its own government, as well as numerous committees and organizations to join.

“It’s a place that you can be a part of, not just live or dwell in,” she said. “No other communities around here have that same spirit.”

The more you put into Oak Park, the more you’ll get out of it, Sahagian said. The diverse citizen involvement and ways of thinking bring changes for the better, she said.

“As long as people have a volunteer spirit, you can make anything happen,” she said.

Rob Breymaier has lived in Oak Park for 17 years. He was formerly the executive director of the Oak Park Regional Housing Center, as well as a District 97 school board member.

Ensuring racial equity and integration was a focus for Breymaier in both roles. He said it’s important to him not only because he believes real equity comes from sharing experiences, but also because of his own interracial marriage and child.

“I want to make sure there’s a world in the future where my family and my child are welcome and feel comfortable,” he said.

Breymaier said he wants Oak Park to make racial equity and residential integration a higher priority moving forward. That’s the key to ensuring the village remains a wonderful place to live, he said.

“I really hope that we can recognize that again, and how critical that is to our community’s spirit and vibrancy,” he said.

Frank Lipo has lived in Oak Park since 1990. Lipo, the executive director of The Historical Society of Oak Park and River Forest, said his wife grew up here and the family ties were part of their decision to come back.

The sense of community is central to the heart of Oak Park, Lipo said, as well as the blending of history. That history is visible in architecture, he added, with buildings from different decades decorating the town.

“I do enjoy sort of the historical, almost chapters where you can walk around, be in different parts of the village and get a sense of real history,” he said.

Oak Park is a complex, urban suburb, Lipo noted, with hundreds of interesting people who have local ties, including Frank Lloyd Wright, Ernest Hemingway, Percy Julian and Betty White.

“[Oak Park] is very culturally rich, and rich in terms of history and architecture,” he said.

A lot has changed in Oak Park, Lipo said, like the loss of Winberie’s Restaurant & Bar, a former staple in the community. But he said he’s grateful that the overall character of the village is not included in those changes.

“There’s still a commitment to Oak Park being a special and different community, kind of uniquely not like anywhere else,” he said

It’s okay to not be completely happy when things change, Lipo said, but some change is good too. In 2024 and beyond, he said he hopes people will continue to commit to making the community diverse, preserving history and architecture and maintaining Oak Park’s values.

“I hope that Oak Park individuals and the community keep on appreciating where we’ve been as we’re looking to the next chapter,” he said.

