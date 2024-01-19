Dawn Gonzalez, an Oak Parker since 2002, has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the 11th Subcircuit of Cook County left by Judge Ann Finley Collins’ retirement.

Dawn Gonzalez | Courtesy of Democratic Party of Oak Park

Gonzalez has 29 years of experience in civil litigation, according to her website, with experience at numerous law firms.

She has been a partner at Stone & Johnson, Chartered, since 2018, according to a Cook County news release. She was a senior coverage litigation attorney at an insurance agency, an equity partner, a non-equity partner and an associate at several other firms.

Gonzalez attended the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where she received her bachelor’s degree, and later attended DePaul University College of Law, where she acquired her juris doctor, according to the press release.

She grew up in Michigan, playing softball, volleyball and golf in high school, according to her website. She met her husband during her undergraduate studies, and they were married before starting law school. Gonzalez graduated in the top 15% of her law class, according to her website.

She and her husband moved to Oak Park in 2002. Their sons attended Oak Park and River Forest High School.

She was a past president of the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois, as well as a member of the American Bar Association and Chicago Bar Association, according to the release. Gonzalez served on the Board of Directors of the Women’s Bar Foundation of Illinois and is a member of the Lawyers Auxiliary Committee of the Illinois Judges Foundation.

