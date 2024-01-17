In the heart of Oak Park, Billy Bricks Wood Fired Pizza stands tall as a family-owned pizza chain since its inception in 2005. Beyond the delicious aroma of wood-fired pizzas, the backbone of this thriving business is composed of remarkable women who play pivotal roles in every day operations.

Donna Wilson, Co-founder, Owner, and CFO of Billy Bricks, along with her sister Tammy Sicilliano, takes charge of the company’s back-end operations, ensuring seamless functionality. Tammy, also the Accounting head, has contributed her financial expertise for 7 years. Together, they form the dynamic duo that keeps all locations of Billy Bricks running like a well-oiled machine.

Rebecca Garcia-Gruber, Donna’s niece, has been a valuable asset to Oak Park for 3.5 years. Her wholehearted commitment to the store highlights the family’s dedication to excellence. Meanwhile, Ana Careaga, the General Manager since 2023, brings an unparalleled sense of hospitality, fostering unity within the Oak Park team.

This past holiday season, Rebecca and Ana showcased their creativity by winning the company’s Store Decorating Contest, a testament to their love of what they do. Behind the scenes, Lindsey Hartline, the CMO and Brand Manager since 2021, spearheads the company’s marketing and social media efforts, ensuring cohesive brand identity.

Billy Bricks proudly embraces its slogan as “Wood Fired, Family Inspired®”, and these wonderful women stand as living proof of the company’s commitment to equality and inclusivity. In Oak Park, they aren’t just making pizzas; they’re crafting a legacy of empowerment and success for years to come.

