The Oak Park and River Forest High School boys swimming team had a strong showing at the Riverside-Brookfield Invitational Jan. 13. The Huskies took second place with a team score of 275 points, just four behind champion St. Ignatius.

Senior Adan Pedraza had an impressive day for OPRF. He won the 200 individual medley in 2:01.15 and the 100 breaststroke in 59.19 seconds, while also taking part in the Huskies’ victorious 200 medley relay (1:38.39) with junior Pablo Pareja and seniors Brady Sorg and Josh Wood.

Pareja was OPRF’s other individual winner, taking the 100 backstroke in a time of 52.81.

Oak Park and River Forest’s Lars Rauch swims the 100 yard freestyle at the 65th Annual Riversdie-Brookfield Invite Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Brookfield. | Steve Johnston

Oak Park and River Forest’s Pable Pareja swims the 100 yard butterfly at the 65th Annual Riversdie-Brookfield Invite Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Brookfield. | Steve Johnston

Oak Park and River Forest’s Will Keys swims the 200 yard freestyle at the 65th Annual Riversdie-Brookfield Invite Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Brookfield. | Steve Johnston

Senior Lars Rauch finished second in both the 50 freestyle (22.03) and the 100 freestyle (48.23). Junior Will Keyes came in third in the 200 freestyle (1:45.35) and the 100 freestyle (48.48).

Other notable OPRF individuals were freshman Jack Murphy in the 500 freestyle (3rd, 4:57.41) and 200 freestyle (4th, 1;48.54), Wood in the 100 backstroke (3rd, 56.27) and 50 freestyle (4th, 22.98), Sorg in the 200 IM (5th, 2:08.16) and 100 breaststroke (6th, 1:07.29), junior Lucas Puntillo in the 100 butterfly (5th, 56.41), and senior Charlie Ryan in the 500 freestyle (7th, 5:24.94).

The Huskies’ 200 freestyle relay of Rauch, Pedraza, Wood, and Keyes finished second (1:27.47), as did the 400 freestyle relay of Murphy, Keyes, Pareja, and Rauch (3:13.44).

FENWICK BOYS BASKETBALL

Nate Marshall scored a game-high 22 points to lead Fenwick High School to a 61-54 victory over Hinsdale Central in the Fenwick MLK Invitational, Jan. 15.

Ty Macariola added 18 points and Dominick Ducree 11 for the Friars (11-6), who ended the game with an 11-4 run over the final four minutes.

Fenwick also split a pair of Chicago Catholic League road games last week. On Jan. 9, Ducree had 14 points, Macariola 12, and Kam Hogan nine to give the Friars a 47-42 victory at Wheaton St. Francis.

Two nights later, Marshall had a team-high of 14 points and Macariola 11, but Fenwick lost at Loyola Academy 45-33.

OPRF BOYS BASKETBALL

OPRF dropped a pair of home contests last week.

On Jan. 9, the Huskies (6-10) fell to New Trier 62-43. Alex Vincent had a team-high of 10 points for OPRF.

Two nights later, despite 24 points and 10 rebounds from Vincent and 13 points from Max Johnson, OPRF fell to 1-3 in the West Suburban Silver with a 66-49 loss to York.

The Huskies return to action, Jan. 20, at Glenbard West. Tip time is 5:30 p.m.

