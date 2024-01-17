Renowned as a culturally and historically significant village home to Ernest Hemingway and Frank Lloyd Wright, many people know Oak Park for its excellent schools, beautiful parks, and world-class architecture.

But Hannah Gillespie, an award-winning Baird & Warner broker associate, knows it better than most. A fourth-generation Oak Parker whose family has been in the business of understanding the acclaimed residential architecture for decades, Hannah is not only a local expert but a local enthusiast with immense pride and knowledge of the community and homes that make Oak Park the incomparable place that it is.

“I’m from the neighborhood, went to the schools, and know the best dog-friendly restaurants in Oak Park,” Hannah says. But it’s her experiences beyond real estate that make her an agent people can relate to and truly trust. After spending a decade serving youth in the foster care system at Hephzibah Children’s Association — where the message was “Home is where the heart is” — Hannah learned to bring compassion and care to her work.

“A home is both a place to dream of and where dreams are made,” she says. “There’s nothing more important than having that place of peace, and I find joy in helping my clients find theirs.”

Her background tells the story of someone who communicates openly and honestly, works tirelessly to ensure clients feel heard, and provides genuine support and perspective throughout the home buying or selling process. She won an award for the largest transaction completed as a rookie, earned the Real Estate Negotiation Expert certification from the NAR, and has drawn rave reviews from her clients for fostering meaningful relationships and advocating for their needs.

With Oak Park in her bones and the business in her blood — her dad Jim, a broker and appraiser with over 20 years of experience, is a member of her team — it’s no surprise that Hannah’s a natural.

Whether you’re buying or selling, Hannah will put her heart into your home. Contact her at 708-203-2064 or email her at hannah.gillespie@bairdwarner.com

Related