“Having bought and sold two homes with Bethanny, my appreciation and respect for her only grows. Each time she has understood professionally and personally what I was looking for and took whatever amount of time necessary to communicate and participate in getting my needs met. Because she has additional knowledge and exceptional instincts as to what a “senior in her 70’s” should be considering when purchasing a home, she was able to help me make a choice more thoughtfully and responsibly. But most of all, I explicitly trust Bethanny and know that what truly drives her is a deep appreciation and genuine concern for trying to give her clients the best place to live.” -Kathy B.

“Bethanny was truthful regarding the sale of a home I had lived in for more than 55 years. She was a great counselor in that she allayed all my fears about selling. She explained all sales info in detail…that is particularly important to a senior citizen. She is an excellent Realtor…and she does not rush you. I highly recommend her. She knows the west suburban area very well.” -Eugenia C.

“Bethanny was fantastic and went above and beyond assisting us with the sale of our current home and the purchase of our new home. She made a stressful situation very manageable and even enjoyable as we transitioned into our new home. She was helpful in many ways. She was the best Realtor we’ve ever worked with.”-Christy R. & Debi B.

“Bethanny listened to our wishes and whims and was fully attentive to all our needs. She advised us on all kinds of matters, including critical considerations we would have overlooked as well as design possibilities we would never have thought of. It took a long time for us to finally pull the trigger on downsizing, but Bethanny never gave up on the search and in the process she became a true partner and trusted friend. As a result of her stick-to-itiveness, we found just the right place to start the next chapter of our lives.” -Dave & Annette M.

