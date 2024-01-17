James Anthony Salon has been in business since 1991. Since their opening in River Forest to now 10 years in Oak Park the team and business has evolved, grown and adapted to the many changes, some by choice, some by life! But these women featured today have been a constant 10 years plus. These women are the women that help to create the magic that you feel when experiencing James Anthony Salon.

Maria (or Mara) the Salon Manager,17 years (plus) has the front of the house running with friendly, welcoming, and efficient service. Her priority is to exceed all guests expectations while ensuring all team members run on schedule, have everything they need to fulfill their magic of great hair! And as Tina Salerno always says, “she’s my everything! I can give her ONE look and she’s read my mind and goes into action!”

Jenna, our Platinum Stylist has celebrated 17 years with James Anthony Salon. Jenna is loved by all, her guests and team! She is the epitome of a true and kind professional and human being, She brings spunk,energy and so much talent! “You’re in her chair, you’re laughing, having a good time and walking out with your dream hair!”

(Tina) Monika ”Raz” is what is known as a homegrown in our culture, a graduate of Jim and Tina’s Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School-Chicago, 11 years ago, and has recently celebrated 10 years with the salon. Raz has a zest for life, and she loves sharing that with her guests! She is a mentor and coach on the team to the Rising Stars and the legacy stylists. Her passion for anything hair, beauty, travel and life is felt and seen in her work.

Kat, our newest addition to the Master Stylist lineup, also a homegrown from Jim and Tina’s Paul Mitchell School-Lombard. Celebrating her 8th year with the salon, has quickly moved up the career path, her strengths are many, her passion is beautiful hair! Blonde, soft, long, short, Kat loves to create looks for her guests that they can enjoy and recreate at home. Kat is also a mentor to the Rising Stars and is hands on to teaching and growing the future stylists of James Anthony Salon.

Last but not least, Tina Salerno, Platinum Stylist and Co-Owner of James Anthony Salon, 27 years in the industry and with the salon, feels truly grateful to have the BEST guests that have been loyal and trusting to her career path and evolvement as a stylist, coach, teacher, partner to her husband Jim Salerno, owner, founder of James Anthony Salon. “To have the opportunity to nurture, teach and grow young stylists and watch their goals come to life is the greatest gift, but my heart beats the greatest spending time with my guests and having their complete trust to create looks that gives them the added confidence to be the best versions of themselves” “these 4 fabulous women are featured in this segment, however we have a team of smart, successful and talented young women who make magic happen everyday. Our team works hard, loves what they do and who they do it for, the community, and our guests.” As the chair turns, the memories live on and great hair continues to be made at James Anthony Salon.

