Agata Kubinska is a licensed psychotherapist and the owner of Dar Counseling, a boutique online therapy practice that specializes in the unique needs of first-generation professionals throughout Illinois. She is especially passionate about her work with women and first-generation entrepreneurs. It has been an honor for her to witness the transformation of her clients struggling with self-doubt, people-pleasing and getting in their own way to gaining the confidence to live authentically, unapologetically and in alignment with their values.

Agata is a first-generation Polish-American and understands the role culture plays in one’s identity and sense of belonging. She helps her clients explore the meaning of living in between cultures and how it impacts identity development and day-to-day life. She has helped people who are cycle breakers honor their lineage while also setting up boundaries around their time, money, and peace in order to create a legacy for future generations. Working with Agata will push you to think more deeply about your desires and how to actualize them in your current life. She offers a compassionate listening ear and provides a nurturing space to allow your truest self to emerge. By working with her, you will have a staunch advocate supporting you in getting what you really want out of life. If you are seeking to gain clarity around challenging situations and step into the best version of yourself, please visit darcounseling.com to book a free consultation call.

Related