This commentary was written by my kids, Bennett and Rosemary Funk, ages 10 and 8, respectively. They asked if I would submit it for your consideration:

Everybody knows the world isn’t perfect. We’re worried about wars that are hurting people, the amount of pollution, and climate change. Here in Oak Park, we can take little steps each day to make it better. These steps add up if we keep taking them. You can recycle, pick up trash outside, plant trees and plants that suck up carbon, and give to charity.

By 2030, we hope that most of you have electric cars and are using renewable energy. That year we’ll be in high school, and climate change will affect our lives in big ways. We want our children to be able to live in a world worth living in. There’s no Planet B.

That’s why we’re asking you to take action today to make the world a better place.

Amy Rosenthal

Oak Park

