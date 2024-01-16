The weather was frigid outside, but the wrestling inside Fenwick High School’s Lawless Gym sizzled as Oak Park and River Forest High School made the short trek down East Avenue on Jan. 13.

While athletic competition between the two schools often goes down to the wire, on this occasion the Huskies took control early and coasted to a 43-15 victory.

“We’ve been wrestling well this year in dual meets,” said OPRF coach Paul Collins. “These guys wrestle really hard for each other, and I appreciate that. I’ve got a lot of respect for Seth [Gamino, Fenwick coach] getting this [match] back up.”

OPRF won seven consecutive matches to start the meet. The Huskies earned a 13-7 victory at 120 pounds by Ruben Acevedo; major decision wins from AJ Noyes at 132 and Joe Knackstedt at 138; and pinfall wins from Ryan Wozniak at 144, David Ogunsanya at 150, Isaac Davies at 157, and Hugh Vanek at 165.

“We’ve got a solid lineup up and down,” Collins said. “We’ll keep pushing as we prepare for the [IHSA] regional. But we also want to compete for the [West Suburban Silver] title. We’re in a good position there with a 4-0 mark; if we win our last two matches, we’ll be champions and check a box off our season list of goals. We have a good group of kids who’ve responded to everything we’ve thrown at them.”

Following WSC Silver matches with visiting York, Jan. 16 (after deadline), and at Glenbard West, Jan. 17, OPRF will host its annual Huskie Invitational, Jan. 20.

In this meet, after starting the dual inauspiciously, Fenwick finished strong with victories in the final three matches: Patrick Gilboy at 175, Luke D’Alise at 190, and Gianni Bertacchi at 285, the latter two via pinfall.

“OPRF is a powerhouse,” Gamino said. “But we’re coming around, and it was good competition tonight.”

D’Alise is Fenwick’s only senior in the lineup and a team captain. He likes how his younger teammates are developing.

“We’ve got a lot of potential ahead of us,” he said. “We’ve got to focus on our technique and give it our all in practice.”

D’Alise, a downstate qualifier last year in his first season of wrestling, is eager to make a return trip to Champaign next month.

“I want to get down there and make a statement,” he said. “I want to keep working hard, and my results will speak for themselves.”

Fenwick competes in the Chicago Catholic League meet Jan. 20 at St. Rita. Gamino said the Friars’ goal is to be as competitive as possible with an eye on next year.

“We just want to wrestle well, pick up some hardware, and feel good about ourselves,” he said. “We’re not looking for a place this year, but when everyone’s a junior or senior next year, we’re going to have fun. I’m happy with the progress my team is making.”

