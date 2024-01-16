Last season, the Oak Park and River Forest High School girls basketball team lost to Taft in the debut of the MLK Showcase at Trinity High School. On Jan. 15, the Huskies made a return trip and found themselves on the winning side this time, shaking off a sluggish start to pull away for a 45-12 victory over Senn.

“It’s pretty cold, and we literally had to warm up,” said OPRF coach Renee Brantley. “We made little mistakes here and there, and they decided to clean them up.”

OPRF (4-16) held Senn scoreless in the second quarter and allowed only four baskets the entire game, which pleased Brantley.

“We definitely want to challenge our girls to keep the standard, no matter who we’re playing,” she said. “We take pride in our defense and want to keep building off that.”

Shardae Spruille, named OPRF’s Player of the Game, had a game-high 12 points and grabbed four rebounds. Gabrielle Chesney added 10 points and six rebounds, Jada Noyes nine points, and Anne Breuer and Taylor Smith five each.

“It’s an honor to remember Dr. King and continue to compete in his name, not just in sports, but in life,” Brantley said. “No matter who we play, we believe we can compete as long as we do our jobs.”

In the afternoon, Grace Kapsch had a team-high 12 points and added seven assists to lead Fenwick (6-15) to a 43-27 victory over Thornton Fractional North. Kapsch was named Fenwick’s Player of the Game.

Fenwick guard Grace Kapsch (right) poses with her Player of the Game Award along with Thornton Fractional North’s Gabrielle McClain on Jan. 15. Kapsch scored a team-high 12 points in the Friars’ 43-27 victory at the Trinity MLK Showcase. | Provided

“Today’s a day we’re honoring Martin Luther King, and to come together and play in these tournaments, I think it’s great for the girls,” said Fenwick coach Lenae Fergerson. “Being represented by a lot of African-American coaches, I always love it, and I hope [Trinity] continues this.”

Zoe Dray had eight points and six rebounds; Darryelle Smith seven points and six rebounds; and Kiera Kapsch and Cammie Molis six points each for the Friars.

“They’re definitely finding their confidence, which is good. I’m proud of them,” Grace Kapsch said of her younger teammates. “They’re figuring out how they want to play, and it’s good for them.”

With young teams like Fenwick, offense tends to come and go. But Fergerson wants the Friars to concentrate on defense, knowing that will be the key to success come postseason.

“It was like pulling teeth at times [against TF North],” she said, “but I told them I’m just worried about the defense. We have to set the tone defensively, and the offense will come.”

Fenwick’s Claire Murphy (30) tries to get a shot off against Thornton Fractional North’s Janae Stewart (5) and Precious Agwu (22) during the 2nd Annual MLK Showcase at Trinity High School Monday, January 15, 2024 in River Forest, IL. (Steve Johnston/Wednesday Journal)

Fenwick’s Darryelle Smith (31) puts up a shot attempt against Thornton Fractional North during the 2nd Annual MLK Showcase at Trinity High School Monday, January 15, 2024 in River Forest, IL. (Steve Johnston/Wednesday Journal)

Fenwick’s Lily O’Neill (20) and Thornton Fractional North’s Gabrielle McClain (5)chase down a loose ball during the 2nd Annual MLK Showcase at Trinity High School Monday, January 15, 2024 in River Forest, IL. (Steve Johnston/Wednesday Journal)

Fenwick’s Kiera Kapsch (11) lays in a basket against Thornton Fractional North during the 2nd Annual MLK Showcase at Trinity High School Monday, January 15, 2024 in River Forest, IL. (Steve Johnston/Wednesday Journal)

Fenwick’s Zoe Dray (25) drives to the basket against Thornton Fractional North during the 2nd Annual MLK Showcase at Trinity High School Monday, January 15, 2024 in River Forest, IL. (Steve Johnston/Wednesday Journal)

Fenwick’s Grace Kapsch (10) drives to the basket on a fast break against Thornton Fractional North’s Alana Dotson (10) during the 2nd Annual MLK Showcase at Trinity High School Monday, January 15, 2024 in River Forest, IL. (Steve Johnston/Wednesday Journal)

In the day’s finale, host Trinity got past Hyde Park, 48-42, to win their Showcase game for the second consecutive year. Lauren Miller led the Blazers (10-11) with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Chloe Santos, named Trinity’s Player of the Game, added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The effort from Santos, a 5-11 sophomore, was impressive considering she was in the post going up against 6-4 Hyde Park center Mia Gaines, a Southern Illinois University signee who had 22 points and 14 rebounds, both game highs.

“It was hard, but we fought until the end,” Santos said. “We have to keep fighting and stay composed in games like this, and defense wins games.”

“Chloe did her thing tonight. I’m super proud of her,” Trinity coach Kim Coleman said. “This is who Chloe can be. We knew this, but we’re glad everyone got to see it. And Chloe and Lauren working together? That’s a scary sight.”

Coleman, who created the MLK Showcase last year, thought the event went well again this year. She’s already looking forward to next year.

“I appreciate all the teams that came out and supported it,” Coleman said. “A huge thank-you to our parents; they do a great job of organizing this. Also, thanks to our athletic director (Ken Trendel) for being supportive.”

Related