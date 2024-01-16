In 2022, I volunteered extensively on Kina Collins’ campaign for Congress. However, I can no longer support her candidacy, as she has repeatedly denied Israel’s right to defend itself following its most devastating terrorist attack in decades.

While it is not antisemitic to criticize Israeli policy, it is unacceptable to blame the pain and horrors the Palestinians have endured on Israel and call Israel’s actions “genocide” — both of which Kina did in a statement on X in October.

I expressed my opposition in an hour-long conversation I had with Kina after she released her statement. I had hoped she would consider my criticism and issue a clarifying statement. She has not done so, and has in fact doubled down on her opposition to Israel’s acts of self-defense in subsequent posts.

Kina also discusses Israel’s self-defense response to Hamas’ barbarism of Oct. 7 and efforts to evacuate civilians from a war zone, calling these actions genocide — but in fact, self-defense is an inherent right of a nation and evacuating citizens is required under international law.

Kina’s calls for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire are unacceptable. Israel cannot bend to the whims of a terrorist organization.

I don’t regret the time I spent volunteering on Kina’s campaign in 2022. Unfortunately, Kina’s unrelenting opposition to Israel’s right of self-defense has proven to me that she does not, in fact, represent my values.

Tim Mellman

River Forest

