Mother/Daughter Art Show Opening Reception

Friday, Jan. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Trailside Museum of Natural History

Displayed will be glass mosaics by Judy Steed and Assemblages by Bridget Steed. The show is currently running from Jan.6 to March 28. There will be light snacks and refreshments. Parking is available on Thatcher in front of the museum or in the lot off of Chicago Avenue.

738 Thatcher Ave., River Forest.

Folk Music Series Performance

Thursday, Jan. 18. 7-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Join the library for a fun and lively performance by Gaines & Wagoner. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

MAD 4 MATS

Thursday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m-1 p.m., Oak Park Township

Head over to Oak Park Township for some Plarn mat weaving (turning a plastic grocery bag into plarn: plastic yarn). This event is available anytime between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the dining room. 130 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Meditations for an Inspired Life

Thursday, Jan. 18, 7-8 p.m., Kadampa Meditation Center Chicago in Oak Park

This weekly class explores a sequence of practical and profound meditations called Lamrim (“Stages of the Path”) which are the very essence of Kadampa Buddhism. These meditations act as supreme medicine that heals the stresses, negativities, and confusion within yourself, and finally leads you naturally to a state of ultimate, lasting happiness. 13 Harrison St., Oak Park.

Game Night

Thursday, Jan. 18, 7-9 p.m., One Lake Brewing

Board games at One Lake Brewing in Oak Park. Bring a game, bring a friend, or just bring yourself, and have fun. 1 Lake St., Oak Park.

Meet Me for Lunch – Kettlestrings Tavern

Friday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m., Kettlestrings Tavern

Participants will have the opportunity to meet the owner and connect with other local businesses and nonprofit individuals at Kettlestrings Tavern. Enjoy a lunch featuring delicious food and a cozy environment. Attendees can select their preferred entree from the “salads” or “mains” sections of the menu, available at https://kettlestringstavern.com/eat. 800 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Acro Winter Showcase

Saturday, Jan. 20, 1:30-3 p.m., Madison Street Theatre

The event promises a captivating display of the participants’ achievements in Theater, erama, and private lessons. General admission seating is available for attendees to immerse themselves in a diverse and engaging presentation of artistic accomplishments.1010 Madison St., Oak Park.

Date Night- PJ’s & Clay- Gummy Bears

Saturday, Jan. 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Kidcreate Studio

Parents seeking some adult time can enroll their kids in an exclusive night out where children age 3-9, dressed in pajamas, will play with clay. The highlight is crafting a jumbo-sized clay gummy bear while learning basic clay techniques. Parents are reminded to pack a nut-free snack and a drink for their child. 200 Harrison St., Oak Park.

Barbie: The History of America’s Most Famous Doll

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2 – 3:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library

In a brief lecture, historian Leslie Goddard will delve into the six-decade history of Barbie dolls. She explores the inspiration behind Mattel’s creation of Barbie in 1959, its role in making Mattel a toy industry giant, and Barbie’s significant influence on American culture. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.

Supported Sensory Exploration

Monday, Jan. 22, 4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Families are invited to join for an hour of hands-on, independent sensory exploration and activities, tailored especially for children with sensory processing disorders and/or disabilities. The event is ideally suited for kids aged 5-10, and siblings are welcome to participate as well. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Blood Drive

Saturday, Feb. 17, 7 a.m. – 3 p. m., The Sheridan

Oak Park Area Association of Realtors is hosting a blood drive at the senior living facility, The Sheridan, in River Forest. 800 N. Harlem, River Forest.

