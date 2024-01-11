Robert Spadoni, former RUSH Oak Park Hospital vice president and chief operating officer, may change his plea to guilty for stealing $622,500 through a billing scheme.

From about December 2013 until July 2021, Spadoni defrauded the hospital out of the money, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. He entered a plea of not guilty to all counts in March 2023, court records show.

A change of plea hearing, however, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 22, according to court records.

Spadoni was indicted for the incident in February 2023. He was charged with three counts of money laundering and three counts of mail fraud, punishable by up to 10 and 20 years in federal prison, respectively.

He arranged for the hospital to enter into an agreement with Medical Education Solutions, a company Spadoni established. Under the agreement, the hospital agreed to pay $6,500 a month for services Spadoni knew MES would not provide, according to the States Attorney.

Spadoni also provided a direct report at the hospital with a $1,500 monthly cash payment to perform administrative support and compliance services covered by the MES agreement in an attempt to conceal his and a family member’s financial interests, officials said. Spadoni and the family member are alleged to have used the rest of the funds for personal benefit.