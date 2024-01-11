Evan Michel is pictured Credit: Provided

The Oak Park Township hired a new manager, Evan Michel, who will begin his role Feb. 5.

Michel will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization and will focus on helping people through governmental means.

“He takes great pride in his ability to cultivate collaborative relationships with elected officials, staff, and community stakeholders, underpinned by his commitment to inclusivity, accountability, and progressive leadership,” officials said in a news release.

The Oak Park Township’s mission is to provide locally governed supportive services to the community, according to its website. The organization offers senior and disability services, youth and family services, resident services and more.

Michel has a background in local government. He now serves as assistant to the village manager in Buffalo Grove. He has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Illinois Chicago.

Michel also has experience with village development. In the past, he conducted resident surveys that led to an award-winning community engagement program. The program encompassed the formation of the Buffalo Grove Community Champions initiative and the Buffalo Grove Resident Academy.

Michel also contributed to the creation of Suburban Liability Insurance Pool, which accomplished a 13.7% reduction in insurance costs, according to the statement.

He has been involved in the Illinois City/County Management Association and previously held a presidency at the Illinois Association of Municipal Management Assistants.