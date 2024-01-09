Donald Trump: TV star, president, and financial wizard. Right?

Sure, he had a show, where he fired people.

Sure, president, surprising everyone. He was unprepared to win that time.

Sure, he inherited millions to start with.

Sure, and there’s so many indictments, how could they all be true?

He was going to build a great wall, which Mexico would pay for. Right?

No, he didn’t.

They laughed.

He met with world leaders and projected leadership. Right?

No, he met with two like-minded dictators.

They are still laughing.

He promoted peace throughout the world. Right?

No, he trampled treaties and enraged allies.

They nervously watch.

America is still a beacon of hope and freedom for millions. Right?

Jury is out.

Refugees worldwide are running, crying, dying.

The two-party system in our country is doing just fine. Right?

It would appear the Republicans are fractured into tiny bits.

Democrats smirk; nothing gets done.

Donald Trump, ex-TV star, ex-president, ex-wizard.

We, the voters, distracted by the superficial, envious of his fame

Won’t look deep into our own souls for our country, much less his.

It’s a Trump tromp l’oeil:

Looks like a candidate

Acts like an emperor.

Karen Morris Muriello

Oak Park