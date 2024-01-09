A man entered an Oak Park business on the 400 block of Madison Street on Jan. 1. He displayed a revolver and demanded money from the register. After the store clerk opened the drawer, the man stole the money and left the scene. He was last seen heading in a northwest direction with a limp. The estimated loss is $300.

Burglary

An individual gained entry to an Oak Park residence garage on the 400 block of South Clinton Avenue through an open overhead door. The person shattered the rear driver side door window of a 2015 silver Hyundai Elantra and damaged the steering column while trying to steal the vehicle. The estimated damage is $3,300.

Someone entered a ground floor Oak Park residence on the 200 block of Harrison Street through an unlocked window on Jan. 4. The person ransacked the bedroom and stole a black Insignia 50-inch TV and $5,000. The estimated total loss is $5,300.

Criminal damage to property

Three men attempted to enter an Oak Park business on the 500 block of South Austin Boulevard through a locked service door on Jan. 1. One of the men kicked and shattered the bottom half of the glass door. The men then fled on foot and were last seen northbound on Humphrey Avenue. Estimated damages are unknown.

Disorderly conduct arrest

A man from Chicago was arrested on the 700 block of North Austin Boulevard on Jan. 2 for disorderly conduct after he exposed himself to another Chicago resident. The man was given a citation and notice to appear in court.

Domestic battery arrest

An Oak Park man was arrested on Jan. 5 for domestic battery that occurred on Dec. 30 against another Oak Park resident. The arrest took place at 3000 W. Washington Blvd in Bellwood. He was charged with two counts of domestic battery and interference with the reporting of domestic battery. He was held for bond hearings.

An Oak Park man was arrested Jan. 8 for domestic battery on the 100 block of South Austin Boulevard. He also had an active warrant from Will County for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. After processing, he was held for bond hearings.

Motor vehicle theft

Someone stole an Oak Park resident’s white 2018 Infiniti Q50 while it was parked at the 1200 block of North Hayes Avenue between Dec. 29 and Dec. 30. The estimated loss is $25,515. The vehicle was entered into the Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science system.

Someone stole an Oak Park resident’s orange 2016 Hyundai Tucson while parked on the 100 block of Washington Boulevard on Jan. 3. The estimated loss is $15,000. The vehicle was entered into LEADS.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Dec. 29, 2023, through Jan. 9, 2024, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Luzane Draughon