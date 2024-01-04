Fenwick High School named its next principal just in time to end 2023 on a positive note.

John Finan will begin his position as the new principal at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

The new hiring comes a few weeks following the surprise departure of Mark Rasar, who served as principal at Fenwick for six months.

According to previous reports and a press release from the Dominican Catholic college preparatory school, Rasar accepted a new position as the Chief Executive Officer for Northern Kane Educational Corporation, an educational development and management firm that offers educational choices for learning at the Cambridge Lakes Learning Center in Pingree Grove.

After news of his departure, Rev. Richard Peddicord, Fenwick president, said the school had already begun its search and was hoping to find a proper and qualified replacement by the beginning of the following school year.

“It is doable,” Peddicord said in a previous interview. “The search that brought Mr. Rasar to the front was a couple of months, not a very long time.”

And doable it was.

The high school announced Finan as the new principal in a press release dated Dec. 27, 2023.

A graduate of Fenwick’s Class of 1987, Finan has a long history with the school, with both his father and brothers being alumni, along with several of his nieces and nephews.

Aside from being familiar with the school, Finan comes with extensive experience in education, having served as associate principal and principal of Glenbrook North High School, in Northbrook, where he worked from 2008 to 2020.

He is now working as an instructional supervisor for summer school and a Spanish teacher for Glenbrook District 225.

Accepting the position of principal at Fenwick can also be considered a full circle moment, as he began his teaching career as a Spanish teacher at Fenwick in 1991, where he taught until 1994.

That, alongside his own experience at the high school, contributed to his love for education.

“It was the experience that I had as a student at Fenwick,” he said. “I had a number of teachers that had a profound impact on my life. All Fenwick graduates can identify inspirational educators that were part of their own experience. In college and beyond, they appreciate the quality of their teachers and the faith and academic foundation that Fenwick provided.”

Finan also has 13 years of college teaching experience at American University, the University of Nevada and Harper College, a community college in Palatine, where he also served as Associate Dean of Liberal Arts.

It was his experience and dedication to academic excellence that made Finan a top candidate for the position, said Matt McNicholas, board chairman.

“His extensive experience in education, success in leadership roles, and close ties to the school made John the ideal choice for Fenwick’s next principal,” McNicholas said in a news release. “He understands the unique needs and strengths of our great institution and the families it serves. His familiarity with the community and commitment to building strong relationships will undoubtedly strengthen the bonds that make Fenwick’s community so special.”

As Finan looks to the future, with Fenwick inching closer to celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2029, he hopes to secure a bright future for the school, while also building on its strong foundation.

“I want to honor tradition, but I want to welcome innovation and maintain that standard of excellence that Fenwick has had in all aspects of school: academics, athletics, the arts, and activities,” Finan said.

Until Finan steps into his new role, Charly Ieremia, who served as Fenwick’s dean of students, interim director of student services, and associate principal for student services, will serve the remainder of the 2023-24 school year as the interim principal.

“We welcome John and Charly to their new roles at Fenwick and look forward to partnering with them to ensure Fenwick’s mission and continue our tradition of academic excellence while growing and strengthening our great institute,” Peddicord said.

Finan, who was approached for the position, said he looks forward to starting at Fenwick, again, and sees himself as being a part of their community for a long time to come.

“Ideally this is the last job I will have,” Finan said. “I will likely end my educational career as the principal of Fenwick High School.”