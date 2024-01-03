The Oak Park and River Forest High School girls basketball team went 2-2 at the Loyola Academy Christmas Tournament, Dec. 26-29.

“I think our girls really locked in and competed every game,” said OPRF coach Renee Brantley. “They’re starting to understand the level of confidence they have, and they’re excited to improve and hit their stride at the right time.”

After losing the opener 51-19 to Joliet West, Dec. 26, OPRF (3-14) defeated Simeon the next day 46-38. Genevieve Simkowski had a team-high 12 points for the Huskies.

Following a 52-35 loss to Taft, Dec. 28, OPRF ended the tournament on a high note the next day, defeating Lincoln Park 50-21. Jada Noyes had a team-high eight points, and Taylor Smith added seven.

Brantley believes her team, 3-3 in their last six games, need to limit turnovers, rebound well, and continue their defensive improvement.

“They’re playing together and communicating well,” she said. “We just need to not dig ourselves deep holes in the first quarter. If we compete defensively, it gives us opportunities to succeed.”

OPRF returns to action Jan. 5 at Proviso West (6 p.m.) and Jan. 6 at home versus Lyons Township (1:30 p.m.).

Fenwick

Fenwick (4-13) went 2-2 in the 40th Komaromy Charger Classic at Dundee-Crown, Dec. 26-29.

“I thought we made a lot of progress,” said Fenwick coach Lenae Fergerson. “I think they’re coming along. We’re starting to close some games and defend better as a whole, and I’m proud of them.”

Fenwick dropped the tournament opener on Dec. 26 to Rockton Hononegah, 54-41. Cammie Molis led the Friars with 12 points, and Grace Kapsch and Darryelle Smith (five rebounds) each added seven.

The following day against Naperville Central, Molis scored a team-high 14 points, Heaven Lee added 12, and Kapsch had seven assists and four steals. But it wasn’t enough as Fenwick fell 47-45.

However, the Friars rallied to win the final two games. Kapsch (five steals) and Molis each scored 15 points and Lee added nine in a 45-34 victory over South Elgin, Dec. 28. The next day, Kapsch, named to the All-Tournament Team, had 12 points and Molis nine in Fenwick’s 47-16 rout of Dundee-Crown.

“Grace was solid. She runs our team and is doing a great job,” Fergerson said. “Cammie was deserving [of all-tournament] as well, but I think it’s because of where we finished that she didn’t get it. She’s playing really well.”

Fenwick has home games with Wheaton St. Francis, Jan. 6, at 1:30 p.m. and DePaul Prep, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

Trinity

Trinity went 1-3 in the Morton College Christmas Tournament, Dec. 27-30. But coach Kim Coleman feels the high-quality competition the Blazers faced was valuable.

“We were definitely challenged,” she said. “But it was good for our young kids to get experience against elite competition, and I was happy we could end things on a high note.”

Trinity forward Lauren Miller goes up for a layup against Peoria Notre Dame Dec. 27 at the Morton College Christmas Tournament. Miller scored 26 points in the Blazers’ 64-38 defeat. | Photo by Carol Dunning

Trinity (7-9) lost the opener on Dec. 27, 64-38 to Peoria Notre Dame. Lauren Miller led the Blazers with 26 points. The next day, Miller had 14 points and five assists in a 58-37 loss to Lake Zurich.

Trinity forward Zaria Goins drives to the basket against Peoria Notre Dame in the Morton College Christmas Tournament Dec. 27. The Blazers finished 1-3. | Photo by Carol Dunning

On Dec. 29, Luz Kwiatkowski-Perez’s 10 points and two steals weren’t enough in a 43-35 loss to Marist. But Trinity ended the tournament with a 44-34 victory over Sycamore. Zaria Goins had a team-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Blazers. Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Chloe Santos had nine points and eight rebounds.

“I’m feeling optimistic,” Coleman said of her team. “I’m excited to see how this experience helps us the rest of the season.”

Trinity plays two games in this week’s Grow the Game Showcase, facing Mundelein at Stevenson on Jan. 4 (11 a.m.) and Yorkville at Glenbard West on Jan. 5 (12 p.m.).