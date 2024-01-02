Thomas Edward Hosty III, 79, of St. Joseph, Michigan, formerly of River Forest. He was a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and a proud graduate of St. Luke School, Fenwick High School and St. Norbert College.

Tom was the husband of Susan (nee Cox) for 55 years; the father of Thomas E. IV (Kathleen) Hosty, Joan (Michael) Beacom, Edward (Laura) Hosty, Luke Hosty and Susan Hosty; grandpa of Hannah, Eileen, Tommy and Emmett Hosty, Mary Helen, Mike, Dave and Grace Beacom, E.J., Frankie and William Hosty, and Luke, Cici and Claire Hosty; older brother of P.J. (Kathy), Terry (Ellen), Johnny (Lissa), Della Hosty, the late Larry (Nancy) and the late Robert (Peggy) Hosty; brother-in-law of Bill (Carol) Cox, Martha (the late Bob) Morris, Maureen (the late Jack) O’Doherty, Jim (Sue) Cox, the late Ed (the late Rose) and the late John (Barbara) Cox; and the uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Road, Westchester, on Dec. 29. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Luke Church on Dec. 30, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas’ name would be appreciated to the Fenwick High School Fathers Club, 505 Washington Blvd., Oak Park 60302, or www.fenwickfriars.com.

