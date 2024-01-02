As I complete another year as trustee on the Oak Park Village Board, I share my reflections with a mix of pride and concern.

My campaign focused on three key areas: Affordability & Fiscal Discipline, Community Safety, and Sustainable & Equitable Economic Development. Under Village Manager Kevin Jackson’s thoughtful leadership we’ve made strides, but challenges remain.

Affordability & Fiscal Discipline: navigating challenges

This has been at the forefront of my concerns.

• Village Hall Reconstruction Debate: The board’s consideration to demolish and rebuild village hall, a historic yet fairly young building (50 years old), without a thorough needs assessment is concerning. This idea, with a $100 million price tag, sparked debates over sustainability (financial and environmental). It also stalled our ability to progress the long overdue and carefully assessed need for a new police facility. I remain concerned about the direction this topic will take in the new year.

• Tax Levy Increase Policy: Limiting the tax levy increase to 3% annually has been a useful board goal to set and manage everyone’s affordability expectations. The board’s decision to drop the 3% tax levy increase guideline in our board goals (to be officially adopted in January 2024), without establishing a new framework, casts uncertainty on future fiscal planning. Although we managed to restrict the levy increase to 0% for 2023 and 3% for 2024, the long-term fiscal outlook remains a point of concern.

• Local Resources for Migrant Care: Allocating resources for migrant care is a role typically undertaken by federal agencies. Any municipal response raises issues of efficiency and equity that are hard to address. Moreover, Oak Park’s response does not offer a path to effective assimilation for eligible migrant families. Hence, I was against using local resources and an approach that risked depriving the migrant families of Chicago’s broader and better funded efforts, potentially limiting their access to employment and permanent housing. Our decisions to accept ownership and then extend care, while well intentioned, do not serve the migrant families and their long term aspirations. We have set the wrong precedent for our village. I sincerely hope that we are able to resolve this situation in the new year with thoughtful compassion.

Despite these challenges, our improved credit rating based on our past fiscal responsibility and robust financial reserves offer a cushion and a glimmer of hope. However, the diminishing revenue sources and the end of ARPA funds, coupled with the board’s hesitance to examine our expenses rigorously, is a growing concern.

Community Safety: strides toward a safer future

Significant strides were made in enhancing community safety.

• Berry Dunn Study Implementation: The adoption of the comprehensive Berry Dunn Community Safety study recommendations under Chief Shatonya Johnson’s leadership marked a significant step in modernizing our police force.

• Alternate Mental Health Response Pilot: The initiation of a two-year Alternate Call Response program pilot for emergency calls that involve mental health issues aims to alleviate the burden on police resources and ensure appropriate care in relevant situations.

• Safety Technology and Policies: The effectiveness of the limited deployment of FLOCK (Automated License Plate Reader) technology makes a strong case for village-wide deployment. While it’s still early days, the restriction of overnight gas station operations has helped improve safety.

• Vision Zero Initiative: Beyond crime prevention, the board-approved Vision Zero study underscores our commitment to pedestrian and traffic safety. While awaiting study results, various traffic-calming measures have been implemented.

Despite ongoing crime and road safety concerns, these initiatives signal our comprehensive approach to safety. Moving forward, we need to emphasize enforcement and address the police department’s staffing shortage.

Sustainable and Equitable Economic Development: a work in progress

The year also brought challenges and progress in economic development.

• Restructuring Economic Development: Following the departures of key personnel, we consolidated economic development within the village. This restructuring resulted in the closure of the Oak Park Economic Development Corporation. While necessary, this delayed the creation of a comprehensive economic development vision and plan for our village.

• Business Growth and Parking Fees: We’ve attracted a record number of small businesses, and parking fee changes have improved the parking fund deficit without adversely affecting these businesses.

• DEI Initiatives: Under Danielle Walker, our DEI team expanded inclusive events and launched the Racial Equity Impact Assessment, paving the way for a more equitable community.

• Climate Action Goals: Our climate action plan, though ambitious, provides a roadmap toward our 2050 goals. Initiatives like the electrification ordinance to make new developments all-electric, and building energy benchmarking that will measure the energy use and efficiency of our buildings, are critical, especially given that 70% of our emissions come from older buildings.

• Styrofoam Ban: The phased ban on Styrofoam packaging, with enforcement starting in 2025, allows restaurants time for a just transition.

As the year concludes, the diversity of perspectives on the board and the unwavering dedication of our village staff gives me hope and optimism for the future. I’m proud of the votes I have cast this year at the board table. As we approach the holidays, my gratitude and wishes extend to every Oak Park resident. Your trust and support have been the driving force behind my efforts to uphold our shared values and aspirations. I’m also excited about the challenges the New Year will bring and look forward to navigating them with renewed vigor and collaborative spirit.

Until then, I wish you very happy and restful holidays.