A man from Clarendon Hills was arrested for felony criminal damage to government property. The person broke two train windows on the Chicago Transit Authority. He was then charged with a second felony criminal damage to government property after breaking a light fixture while in custody at the Oak Park Police Department. The arrest occurred during the afternoon of Dec. 21 at the 300 block of South Boulevard.

Armed robbery

A man approached the register at an Oak Park business on the 300 block of Madison Street and pulled out a silver and brown handgun from his pocket. He demanded the contents of the register. The victim removed the cash drawer and gave it to the man, who then took the money and fled. The incident occurred Dec. 28 and the estimated loss is $200.

Residential burglary

An individual broke into an Oak Park resident’s home on the 1000 block of North Boulevard by removing the air conditioner unit from the living room window. The person stole $1,000, two Yves Saint Laurent purses and a black 9mm handgun with an unknown make, model and serial number. The incident occurred Dec. 28 and estimated loss is $2,300.

Criminal damage to vehicle

Someone broke the rear passenger side window of an Oak Park resident’s red Kia Soul. The person damaged the steering column in an estimated total of $2,000. The incident occurred Dec. 24 on the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard.

Three men threw bricks at a Norridge resident’s blue 2014 Lexus vehicle while the victim was driving on North Avenue. The bricks caused damage to the hood of the car in an estimated total of $3,000. The men were last seen in the alley south of North Avenue. The incident occurred Dec. 27.

Motor vehicle theft

Someone stole an Oak Park resident’s black 2019 Kia Forte while it was parked on the 200 block of North Marion Street. The incident occurred between Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 and resulted in an estimated loss of $15,000.

Someone stole an Oak Park resident’s white 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee while it was parked on the 500 block of South Boulevard. The incident occurred between Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 and resulted in an estimated loss of $40,000. The vehicle was entered into the Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science database.

Two individuals were observed approaching a Maywood resident’s silver 2017 Kia Sportage on the 700 block of Ontario Street. One of the individuals used on object to break the rear driver’s side window and gain entry to the vehicle. The suspects then drove away in the Kia and a black Ford in an unknown direction. The incident occurred Dec. 24 and the estimated loss is $19,000. The vehicle was entered into LEADS.

Theft

Someone stole an Oak Park resident’s 2020 black Surly Cross Check bicycle, a 2016 orange and black Fuji Declaration bicycle and a silver specialized women’s Cruiser bicycle from an Oak Park resident’s locked shared storage space. The incident occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 22 on the 100 block of Washington Boulevard. The estimated loss is $3,300.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Dec. 19, 2023 through Dec. 29, 2023, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Luzane Draughon