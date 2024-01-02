“A friar is someone who leads, someone who achieves, and someone who services,” said Hope Zelmer, director of the sophomore service program at Fenwick High School. For the month of December, a group of sophomore students continued to embody those qualities, but with a sprinkle of Christmas cheer.

As part of the Sophomore Service Day, a group of sophomores visited Bishop Goedert Residence, a local retirement home in Hines, and incorporated a bit of holiday “flair,” to this month’s visit.

“We brought Santa hats, we usually bring coffee and donuts for the residents, and we played Christmas music,” Zelmer said. “We help students think about things to talk about with the seniors before we arrive at the retirement home so we suggested that it might be a fun day to ask what are their favorite holiday movies or traditions that are meaningful to them.”

The service day is a continuation of the high school’s service-learning program, which students begin during their freshman year through giving and the sponsorship of a child’s Christmas list. The private Catholic preparatory school hopes to instill values that students will carry with them after graduation in hopes they will continue to serve others, not for the sense of obligation, but for the sense of loving their neighbor, Zelmer said. As students move through their academic career at Fenwick, they take on more responsibility in their service to the community. In their junior year, students will complete an independent Christian service project.

“Our hope there is that it is a first example of group community service together,” Zelmer said. “Some have had experiences of community service with their families but as a school, we want them to have an experience of knowing how to love others in action. We see a day like today as a really important part of that.”

The program was redesigned from its original version, where students were divided into five groups, each with about 60 students, and were assigned a location to service for the day.

Now, post pandemic, students have been divided into smaller groups of eight to 10 students and go to two different local community partners: Bishop Goedert Residence and Beyond Hunger, a local food pantry. Every sophomore will participate in one service day, Zelmer said.

Sophomore Service Day is part of a student’s graduation service requirement.

The revamping of the program also has allowed the high school to strengthen their relationship with community partners, allowing for more reliability, rather than just “dropping in” for one big service day, Zelmer said.

At the retirement home, students had quality time with the residents, allowing for a genuine conversation as they partook in games and activities.

Brooks Kooken, 16, said speaking with residents at the retirement home was rewarding and he enjoyed hearing all the wisdom while they celebrated the holiday season together.

Later that same day at the food pantry, students learn about local food insecurity and work together to unload pallets and shelving food so that the pantry can continue to serve.

“I think it’s important because we see how much of an impact we are having and in doing that we are helping so many people who struggle to find food,” said Duffy Monahan, 16. “It parallels what I am learning right now in theology, how they preach and help people and show others how helping benefits other people. It is living the life of Jesus.”

Beginning and ending the day with prayer helps students understand the connection between the work they do to help their community and the teachings of Jesus, Zelmer said.

“Every person is made in God’s image and likeness, grounding that in prayer is who we are and what we do,” Zelmer said. “Our love for each other, our love of God and love from God then flows out into the world in service.”