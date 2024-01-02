Stuffed Animal Sleepover & PJ Storytime

Thursday, Jan. 4, 6 – 7 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Join us for a special PJ story time. This event is followed by a sleepover at the library for your stuffie. Come back for your stuffed friend the next day and see what kinds of hijinks they got up to overnight. The library recommends that caregivers not bring the stuffies their child needs for a smooth bedtime. Let the second-tier toys have a chance. This event is intended for children between 3 and 8. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Family Winter Scavenger Hunt and Campfire

Thursday, Jan. 4, 1 – 2:30 p.m., Trailside Museum of Natural History

Experience a winter afternoon on a self-guided scavenger hunt. After the hunt is over, you can enjoy refreshments around the campfire. 738 Thatcher Ave., River Forest.

Harold Dawson Live! At Encore by Little Gem Cafe

Friday, Jan. 5, 7:30 – 10 p.m., The Little Gem Café

Encore!! By Little Gem Cafe features live music by smooth jazz saxophonist Harold Dawson. Dine in and enjoy your evening. 189 N. Marion St., Oak Park.

Friday Morning Walk

Friday, Jan. 5, 9 a.m., Oak Park Public Library

Join in for a one-hour walk through Oak Park. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Love City Premiere Screening

Sunday, Jan. 7, 6 – 8 p,m., Classic Cinemas Lake Theatre

Experience Marcus Rosales’ directorial debut with a revenge tale inspired by his music video “Love You.” Watch Jayrock win respect for his city. Tickets are only $15. 1022 Lake St., Oak Park.

Bach’s Paradox

Sunday, Jan. 7, 8:30 – 10 p.m., Pleasant Home

Experience the magic of Gigantic Music on One Small Violin with soloist Uli Widmaier. Enjoy a warm atmosphere as he performs a selection of JS Bach’s sonatas and partitas. This experience will transport you through the world of classical music. 217 Home Ave., Oak Park.